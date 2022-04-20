RECIPE: Make Proof Bakeshop’s Gruyere Scones

We were saddened to hear that Proof Bakeshop closed up earlier this year. We have long been fans of their Gruyere scones with the salt on top and the green onions. They were so delicious — our favorite savory scones! Sad that we won’t be able to drop by Freedom Farmers Market and pick some up. Do you think the chef might be willing to share the recipe? Thank you so much for this column! — Keri Lubell, Decatur
Just before Proof Bakeshop closed, owner Billy Allin provided the recipe for these savory scones. It’s actually a base recipe for savory scones that can be varied to use any cheese you like. Vary the soft herb as well, if you wish, considering the aggressiveness of the flavor of the herb as you adjust the quantity to include.
We’ve scaled this recipe down to one-sixth the size that the bakery would produce.
- 3 1/3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/3 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup butter, frozen
- 2 cups grated Gruyere (about 8 ounces)
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions (about 2 green onions)
- 1 1/4 cups buttermilk, or as needed, divided
- Coarse sea salt, for sprinkling on top
- Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- Using a box grater or the grating disk on a food processor, grate frozen butter. Add butter to flour mixture and toss to combine. Add cheese and green onions and stir together. Stir in 1 cup buttermilk and mix just until buttermilk is incorporated. Add remaining 1/4 cup buttermilk if needed to form a dough that just holds together.
- Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and pat into an 8-inch circle. Cut circle into 8 wedges. Arrange wedges on prepared baking sheet, close together but not touching. Sprinkle with coarse sea salt. Bake 12 minutes, then rotate baking sheet and bake 5 minutes or until scones just turn golden brown. Cool on wire rack. Makes 8 scones.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per scone: 519 calories (percent of calories from fat, 57), 14 grams protein, 42 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 33 grams total fat (20 grams saturated), 89 milligrams cholesterol, 656 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Proof Bakeshop, 100 Hurt St., Atlanta. CLOSED
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
