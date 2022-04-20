ajc logo
X

RECIPE: Make Proof Bakeshop’s Gruyere Scones

Proof Bakeshop’s Gruyere Scones. (C.W. Cameron for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
Proof Bakeshop’s Gruyere Scones. (C.W. Cameron for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
16 minutes ago

We were saddened to hear that Proof Bakeshop closed up earlier this year. We have long been fans of their Gruyere scones with the salt on top and the green onions. They were so delicious — our favorite savory scones! Sad that we won’t be able to drop by Freedom Farmers Market and pick some up. Do you think the chef might be willing to share the recipe? Thank you so much for this column! — Keri Lubell, Decatur

Just before Proof Bakeshop closed, owner Billy Allin provided the recipe for these savory scones. It’s actually a base recipe for savory scones that can be varied to use any cheese you like. Vary the soft herb as well, if you wish, considering the aggressiveness of the flavor of the herb as you adjust the quantity to include.

We’ve scaled this recipe down to one-sixth the size that the bakery would produce.

ExploreRecipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Proof Bakeshop’s Gruyere Scones
  • 3 1/3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/3 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup butter, frozen
  • 2 cups grated Gruyere (about 8 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions (about 2 green onions)
  • 1 1/4 cups buttermilk, or as needed, divided
  • Coarse sea salt, for sprinkling on top
  • Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
  • Using a box grater or the grating disk on a food processor, grate frozen butter. Add butter to flour mixture and toss to combine. Add cheese and green onions and stir together. Stir in 1 cup buttermilk and mix just until buttermilk is incorporated. Add remaining 1/4 cup buttermilk if needed to form a dough that just holds together.
  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and pat into an 8-inch circle. Cut circle into 8 wedges. Arrange wedges on prepared baking sheet, close together but not touching. Sprinkle with coarse sea salt. Bake 12 minutes, then rotate baking sheet and bake 5 minutes or until scones just turn golden brown. Cool on wire rack. Makes 8 scones.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per scone: 519 calories (percent of calories from fat, 57), 14 grams protein, 42 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 33 grams total fat (20 grams saturated), 89 milligrams cholesterol, 656 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Proof Bakeshop, 100 Hurt St., Atlanta. CLOSED

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

ExploreRECIPE: Make Proof Bakeshop’s Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Muffins
ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has sent Georgia National Guard medical staffers to 20 hospitals to help with the surge in COVID-19 cases. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

The Jolt: Two years after COVID reopening, Brian Kemp campaigns on being first 2h ago
March 15, 2022 Atlanta: Atlanta Mayor, Andre Dickens (right) Police Chief, Chief Rodney Bryant (left) exit the press conference after talking about how AtlantaÕs homicide detectives have made arrests in 72% of this yearÕs killings on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Speaking at a joint news conference at AtlantaÕs public safety headquarters, Mayor Andre Dickens and Chief Rodney Bryant also vowed to hire more police officers and double down on efforts to curb street racing across the city. Atlanta police have investigated 33 homicides since the start of the year, up from 24 through this time last year, records show. But homicide investigators have made arrests in about three quarters of those cases, Dickens said, praising the department for Òcracking down on violent crime.Ó ÒI want to stress to the would-be offenders out there that if you think you want to commit a crime in this city, you might want to think again,Ó Dickens said. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

OPINION: The hunt for a new Atlanta police chief looks like an inside job
3h ago
Rashaeda Goodwin, a fifth grade teacher at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow, Georgia, assists a student during class on April 19, 2022. Students across the state will be taking the Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Milestones tests mark critical pandemic moment for Georgia students
4h ago
Jillian Anderson is co-founder of HERide, a new ride-sharing app designed for women drivers and women riders. Courtesy of HERide

Credit: HerRides

OPINION: Former ride-sharing driver gives lift to metro Atlanta women
4h ago
Jillian Anderson is co-founder of HERide, a new ride-sharing app designed for women drivers and women riders. Courtesy of HERide

Credit: HerRides

OPINION: Former ride-sharing driver gives lift to metro Atlanta women
4h ago
Chilly, dry start to middle of work week

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: After chilly morning, highs in the 70s return
3h ago
The Latest
Celebrate spring with creme de menthe
26m ago
RECIPE: With afternoon tea or wine after work, semolina cake hits spot
34m ago
RECIPE: A speedy asparagus tart to brighten days of April showers
59m ago
Featured
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration
17h ago
Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport
17h ago
Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top