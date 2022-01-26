RECIPE: Make Proof Bakeshop’s Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Muffins

Proof Bakeshop’s Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Muffins 8 tablespoons (1 stick) room temperature unsalted butter

1/2 cup sour cream

1 very lightly packed cup (165 grams) dark brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 cups (190 grams) all-purpose flour

1/4 cup (38 grams) buckwheat flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon espresso powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/8 cup (75 grams) buttermilk

3/4 cup (165 grams) 52-percent chocolate chips

3 tablespoons (18 grams) cocoa nibs, plus more for sprinkling

Sanding sugar, for sprinkling on top of muffins Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease the cups of a 12-cup muffin tin or line cups with muffin tin papers.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream butter and sour cream on medium speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Add brown sugar and beat on medium speed 1 minute, until mixture is smooth. Add 1 egg and vanilla and beat on low speed 30 seconds, then add remaining egg and beat 30 seconds. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together all-purpose flour, buckwheat flour, baking powder, espresso powder, baking soda and salt. Add half the flour mixture to the wet ingredients bowl and beat on low speed 30 seconds. Add buttermilk and beat on low speed 30 seconds. Add remaining flour mixture and beat on low speed just until most of the flour has been incorporated. Stir in chocolate chips and cocoa nibs.

Evenly divide mixture between muffin tin cups and sprinkle with cocoa nibs and sanding sugar. Bake 12 minutes. Rotate muffin tin and bake 12 minutes. Let cool in tin on wire rack 5 minutes, then remove muffins from tin and let cool completely. Makes 12 muffins. Nutritional information Per serving: Per muffin: 292 calories (percent of calories from fat, 40), 4 grams protein, 41 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 13 grams total fat (8 grams saturated), 52 milligrams cholesterol, 162 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Proof Bakeshop, 100 Hurt St., Atlanta. CLOSED

