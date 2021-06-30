RECIPE: Make Perfectly Portioned Nutrition’s Turkey Taco Salad with Avocado Crema

Hi there! I am a Perfectly Portioned Nutrition client and would love to have their recipe for my absolute favorite PPN meal: Turkey Taco Salad with Avocado Crema. Thank you. — Dave Tarter, Atlanta
Perfectly Portioned Nutrition is a meal-prep and nutrition company owned and operated by Jessica Todd, a registered dietitian and nutritionist in Sandy Springs. Clients order meals by Tuesday for delivery the following Sunday or Monday.
This Turkey Taco Salad is a nice example of using low-sodium, low-fat ingredients to make a dinner salad that’s high in flavor as well as healthy.
When they prepare this in the kitchens of Perfectly Portioned Nutrition, they use their proprietary taco seasoning, a mix of chili powder, cumin, garlic and onion powders, oregano and paprika. You can mix up your own low-sodium seasoning or use your favorite purchased brand.
- 3/4 pound ground 90% lean white meat turkey
- Kosher salt
- 1 cup canned low-sodium black beans, rinsed
- 3 tablespoons pickled jalapenos
- 2 1/2 cups chopped tomatoes, divided
- 1/2 cup chopped red onion
- 3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- 2 tablespoons low-sodium taco seasoning
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 3/4 cup corn kernels
- 6 cups chopped lettuce
- 2/3 cup shredded extra sharp cheddar
- 2 tablespoons halved black olives
- 2 tablespoons diced red pepper
- 1 green onion, sliced
- Multigrain tortilla chips, for serving
- Avocado Crema (see recipe)
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground turkey with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Break up turkey as it cooks and continue cooking until the meat is no longer pink, about 4 minutes. Add beans, jalapenos, 2 cups tomatoes, onion, cilantro, taco seasoning, cumin and garlic. Stir well. Reduce heat to low, cover skillet and cook for 20 minutes. Uncover skillet, add corn and taste for seasoning. Simmer until any liquid reduces and corn is heated through, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool slightly before serving.
- When ready to serve, arrange lettuce on serving platter, top with turkey mixture and garnish with remaining 1/2 cup tomatoes, cheddar, olives, red pepper and green onion. Serve with tortilla chips and Avocado Crema. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 347 calories (percent of calories from fat, 44), 24 grams protein, 25 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams fiber, 18 grams total fat (6 grams saturated), 80 milligrams cholesterol, 754 milligrams sodium.
- 1/4 pound avocados (about 1 medium Hass avocado)
- 1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1 small jalapeno, stem removed, seeded
- 1 small clove garlic
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/2 cup water
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- In the jar of a blender or bowl of a food processor, combine avocado, sour cream, lime juice, jalapeno, garlic and cilantro. Blend until smooth, then add water. Remove from blender and season to taste. Refrigerate in a covered container until ready to use. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 78 calories (percent of calories from fat, 70), 2 grams protein, 4 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 6 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 41 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Perfectly Portioned Nutrition, 860 Johnson Ferry Road, Atlanta. 209-730-3429, perfectlyportionednutrition.com.
