RECIPE: Make Matthews Cafeteria’s Lemon Ice Box Pie

At the cafeteria, they top the pie with a meringue made using meringue powder available online and at specialty shops like Cake Art in Tucker. Greene prefers that to a meringue made with fresh egg whites since it makes a more stable meringue that doesn’t weep and doesn’t develop sugar spots as it sits. We’ve adapted the recipe to use the leftover egg whites, but if you want the Matthews experience, you’ll want to pick up some meringue powder and follow the directions on the package.

Greene said that another option is to top the pie with whipped cream instead of meringue and then toast an extra graham cracker crust and crumble some of it over the whipped cream.

Matthews Cafeteria’s Lemon Ice Box Pie Purchased 9-inch graham cracker crust

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

3 eggs, separated

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/4 cup granulated sugar Heat oven to 350 degrees. Put crust in hot oven and bake 4 to 5 minutes to crisp it up. Remove from oven and allow to cool before filling.

In a large bowl, whisk together condensed milk, lemon juice and egg yolks. Pour into cooled crust. Let pie sit, covered, in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours.

A few hours before serving, heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl and using a hand mixer, beat egg whites until foamy. Add cream of tartar and beat until soft peaks form. Slowly add sugar and whip until meringue forms stiff peaks. Spread meringue over the pie from edge to edge. Bake until the meringue browns slightly, 15 to 20 minutes. Chill again, at least 2 hours, before serving. Serves 8. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 328 calories (percent of calories from fat, 32), 7 grams protein, 49 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 12 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 87 milligrams cholesterol, 198 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of...Matthews Cafeteria, 2299 Main St., Tucker. 770-939-2357, matthewscafeteria.net.

