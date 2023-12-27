RECIPE: Make Leon’s Full Service’s Warm Hominy and Feta Salad

This salad with its intriguing combination of flavors could serve as a side dish but would also make a vegetarian main dish since chickpeas are so high in protein. The bright herbal punch from the Tomatillo Chimichurri keeps diners coming back for one more bite.

Peppadew peppers are sometimes available in the pickle aisle at your local grocery store. Sellers says you can substitute small slices of orange bell pepper as shown in the photo.

Leon’s Full Service’s Warm Hominy and Feta Salad

Note: For nutritional calculations, the salt included is defined as 1/16 teaspoon.

Tomatillo Chimichurri

Leftover chimichurri can be used to dress other grain salads, hot rice or roasted vegetables. At Leon’s Full Service, it’s often used to sauce tacos, or as a marinade for steak, pork, chicken or tofu.

The restaurant chars the tomatillos and jalapenos on their grill. Sellers adapted this recipe for home cooks to char the vegetables in the oven.

From the menu of . . . Leon’s Full Service, 131 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-687-0500, leonsfullservice.com.

