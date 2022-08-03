RECIPE: Make JenChan’s Smashed Cucumber Salad

JenChan’s co-owner Emily Chan was happy to share this tangy dressing recipe that uses just a few ingredients. It makes 1 1/4 cups of dressing and can you can use as much or as little as you like. The remainder will store safely in the refrigerator for several weeks.

Most of the ingredients are available at a supermarket, but you’ll probably need to go to a store that carries Chinese groceries for the Chinkiang vinegar, a black vinegar made from rice and malt and typically used to dress cold salads. We found ours at the Buford Highway Farmers Market along with the lotus root for the garnish. In the produce section, we found steamed peeled lotus root in 1-pound vacuum-sealed packages. It comes both whole and sliced. We bought the whole roots so we could slice them thinly.