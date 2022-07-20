ajc logo
RECIPE: Cucumbers for breakfast: A love story

Cucumber adds fresh summer flavors to your favorite breakfast smoothie, and more. For this smoothie, fresh mint is as essential as the cucumber itself. (Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

KITCHEN CURIOUS
By Kellie Hynes / For the AJC
44 minutes ago

Garden vegetables are my love language, and I have so much love to share.

Everyone who rings my doorbell is greeted with fresh produce. The tomatoes are generally welcomed (except by my Amazon driver, who clearly did not expect to leave with more boxes than he delivered), but the cucumbers give people pause. Other than chopping for a salad or crudités, how else can you use cucumbers? My friends, you can start your day with a delicious cucumber smoothie.

Cucumbers taste cool and refreshing because they are approximately 95% water. The high water content is precisely why cucumbers can replace the ice cubes in your favorite breakfast smoothie. Scoop out and discard the seeds, or purchase a seedless cucumber. Peel and chop the cucumbers into cubes that are small enough for your blender to manage — mine likes 1-inch pieces.

To stay full until lunchtime, add protein to your smoothie. A dollop of Greek yogurt has as much protein as a large egg, and a lovely silky texture to boot. You can choose a fat-free yogurt, although I personally adore the indulgent texture of a little fat, like the 1% or 2% milk fat varieties. If you prefer a dairy-free smoothie, substitute a scoop of vegan protein powder. You can also use a generous spoonful of ripe avocado, which offers some plant-based protein and all of the yogurt-like creaminess. Finish your smoothie with bananas and honey to add not-too-sugary sweetness. For a vegan option, skip the honey and extra sweetener entirely, or substitute a touch of agave nectar.

Fresh mint, also in abundance this time of year, adds lightness and brightness. Do not swap out this ingredient — it’s as essential as the cucumber itself. While I love the fruit in this smoothie, the heart of the flavor profile is the combination of cucumber, yogurt and mint. You can experiment with different ratios of this magical trio to make multiple recipes. Throw an extra cucumber into the blender to make a chilled summer soup. Increase the yogurt to make a marinade for chicken and lamb. Or decrease the mint to whip up a tzatziki-inspired sauce, served with, you guessed it, cucumber wedges for dipping. For fresh summer flavors all day long, you can never have too many cucumbers.

Cucumber Summer Smoothie
  • 1 (8-ounce) seedless English cucumber, peeled and chopped into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/2 banana, peeled, about 2 ounces
  • 1/4 cup 2% milk fat plain Greek yogurt (see note)
  • 4 large leaves fresh mint
  • 1 tablespoon honey (see note)
  • Place all ingredients in a blender. Blend on medium speed for about 10 seconds, scraping the sides if necessary, until smooth. Serve immediately.
  • Note: For vegan smoothie, substitute 1/4 ripe avocado for the yogurt and omit the honey. Makes 8 ounces.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per one 8-ounce serving: 196 calories (percent of calories from fat, 7), 8 grams protein, 41 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 2 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 6 milligrams cholesterol, 26 milligrams sodium.
About the Author

Freelance writer Kellie Hynes is a recipe developer, leafy greens advocate, and champion of home cooks. She has written the Healthy Cooking column for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2016.

