RECIPE: Cucumbers for breakfast: A love story

To stay full until lunchtime, add protein to your smoothie. A dollop of Greek yogurt has as much protein as a large egg, and a lovely silky texture to boot. You can choose a fat-free yogurt, although I personally adore the indulgent texture of a little fat, like the 1% or 2% milk fat varieties. If you prefer a dairy-free smoothie, substitute a scoop of vegan protein powder. You can also use a generous spoonful of ripe avocado, which offers some plant-based protein and all of the yogurt-like creaminess. Finish your smoothie with bananas and honey to add not-too-sugary sweetness. For a vegan option, skip the honey and extra sweetener entirely, or substitute a touch of agave nectar.

Fresh mint, also in abundance this time of year, adds lightness and brightness. Do not swap out this ingredient — it’s as essential as the cucumber itself. While I love the fruit in this smoothie, the heart of the flavor profile is the combination of cucumber, yogurt and mint. You can experiment with different ratios of this magical trio to make multiple recipes. Throw an extra cucumber into the blender to make a chilled summer soup. Increase the yogurt to make a marinade for chicken and lamb. Or decrease the mint to whip up a tzatziki-inspired sauce, served with, you guessed it, cucumber wedges for dipping. For fresh summer flavors all day long, you can never have too many cucumbers.