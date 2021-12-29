RECIPE: Make Good Word Brewing & Public House’s Cornmeal-Crusted Trout and Collards

Good Word Brewing executive chef Brian Crain was happy to share this recipe, which often runs as a special, though the individual components make their way onto the menu seasonally, as well. “I’m a Southern boy raised in Georgia, and collard greens were one of the first things I remember learning how to cook. I’ve adapted the recipe, and it’s gotten pretty good over time. The rainbow trout we use is from Sunburst Trout Farms in Waynesville, North Carolina, and is an incredible product that I love to use. A well-cooked fish and some braised greens are a great combo.”

We enjoyed the combination of bacon, brown sugar, garlic and vinegar that season the collards. In our photo, the chef has garnished the dish with edible leaves of sunset geranium.