RECIPE: Make friends with your friend’s watermelon

This recipe is as easy as a breezy summer day. Throw the peeled watermelon into your blender. Puree it. Freeze it. Flake it. Enjoy your dairy-free dish whenever you desire a cool, low-calorie, no-fat bite. I add fresh basil, mint and lime juice, because fresh herbs and citrus make it taste light and bright. Strictly speaking, they are all optional. I add honey, vanilla and salt, because sometimes you get a bland watermelon. Honey, vanilla and salt magically enhance the flavor. Strictly speaking, they are optional, too. I add a shot of vodka, because the vodka keeps the watermelon from freezing into a solid block of ice. Technically, vodka is optional-ish. But if you skip the booze, allow extra time for the watermelon puree to defrost to a scoop-able texture.

Store the frozen watermelon in an airtight container for up to a month, and you will have plenty on hand whenever the craving hits, including the next time you have company.