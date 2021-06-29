RECIPE: Make friends with your friend’s watermelon

I used to be a watermelon hater. To be more precise, I used to be a whole watermelon as a barbecue hostess gift hater. Because it is messy and awkward to wrestle a juicy 20-pound watermelon while exchanging pleasantries with the person who brought it. But after a year of no entertaining, I’m ready to embrace everyone and their summer produce offerings this holiday weekend. In order to focus on friends, not fruit, I’ll serve watermelon that I cut up in advance, and save any gifted melons to make a sweet treat after the festivities.
This recipe is as easy as a breezy summer day. Throw the peeled watermelon into your blender. Puree it. Freeze it. Flake it. Enjoy your dairy-free dish whenever you desire a cool, low-calorie, no-fat bite. I add fresh basil, mint and lime juice, because fresh herbs and citrus make it taste light and bright. Strictly speaking, they are all optional. I add honey, vanilla and salt, because sometimes you get a bland watermelon. Honey, vanilla and salt magically enhance the flavor. Strictly speaking, they are optional, too. I add a shot of vodka, because the vodka keeps the watermelon from freezing into a solid block of ice. Technically, vodka is optional-ish. But if you skip the booze, allow extra time for the watermelon puree to defrost to a scoop-able texture.
Store the frozen watermelon in an airtight container for up to a month, and you will have plenty on hand whenever the craving hits, including the next time you have company.
If there is any challenge to this recipe, it’s deciding what to call it. The fluffy flakes are crunchier than a “sorbet,” and a “granita” is made with sugar, not honey. It’s a delicious question you can ponder while leisurely enjoying the gift of watermelon all summer long.
Credit: Kellie Hynes
- 1 (5-pound) seedless watermelon
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon vodka
- 2 fresh basil leaves, torn
- 2 fresh mint leaves, torn, plus more for garnish
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 pinch salt
- Cut the watermelon into 1-inch cubes, discarding the rind. Place the watermelon and all remaining ingredients in the jar of a blender and pulse on low speed until the watermelon is pureed, scraping down the sides if necessary.
- Pour the watermelon puree mixture into a 9-by-13-inch dish and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Freeze for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight.
- About 20 minutes before serving, remove the dish from the freezer and allow it to sit at room temperature. Immediately before serving, use a metal ice cream scoop to scrape/flake the mixture, and spoon it into bowls. Garnish with additional mint sprigs if desired. Serves 6.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 108 calories (percent of calories from fat, 3), 1 gram protein, 26 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 23 milligrams sodium.
