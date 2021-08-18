Recipe: Make Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q’s Brunswick Stew

Can you get the recipe for Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q’s Brunswick Stew? It is the best ever. — Jenna Karesh, Atlanta
Co-owner Jonathan Fox was happy to share this recipe, which, in addition to being delicious, is a great way to use up the odds and ends of a barbecue dinner. You can pick up the sauces and smoked pork at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q or order online from their store. The sauces are also available at Publix. You’ll need to bake the potatoes and cook the lima beans prior to assembling the stew. Fox notes that you can vary the proportions to suit your taste. More potatoes? More pork? No limas? It’s all fine.
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Salt
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 8 cups chicken stock
- 1 pound cooked lima beans
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can stewed tomatoes
- 1/2 cup Worcestershire
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon pepper
- 1 (14.75-ounce) can creamed corn
- 1 pound pulled smoked pork, finely chopped
- 1 pound cooked Russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 3 tablespoons Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q Vinegar Barbecue Sauce
- 1 (16-ounce) bottle Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q Regular Barbecue Sauce, or to taste
- Cornbread, for serving
- In a stockpot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add onion and garlic and season with a pinch of salt. Cook until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes, then stir in the flour. Continue stirring until the mixture forms a thick paste. Cook 1 to 2 minutes more, then slowly whisk in chicken stock until mixture is smooth. Bring to a simmer. Add lima beans, stewed tomatoes, Worcestershire, garlic powder and pepper. Simmer 10 minutes, stirring constantly to be sure the mixture doesn’t burn. Add creamed corn. When mixture returns to a simmer, add pork and potatoes in small batches, stirring between each addition. Remove from heat. Add Vinegar Barbecue Sauce and stir. Then add as much Regular Barbecue sauce as you like. Taste for seasoning. Serve with cornbread. Makes 15 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 1-cup serving: 325 calories (percent of calories from fat, 20), 13 grams protein, 54 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 7 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 23 milligrams cholesterol, 1,025 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, 1238 Dekalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-577-4030, foxbrosbbq.com.
