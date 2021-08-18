Recipe: Make Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q’s Brunswick Stew

Co-owner Jonathan Fox was happy to share this recipe, which, in addition to being delicious, is a great way to use up the odds and ends of a barbecue dinner. You can pick up the sauces and smoked pork at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q or order online from their store. The sauces are also available at Publix. You’ll need to bake the potatoes and cook the lima beans prior to assembling the stew. Fox notes that you can vary the proportions to suit your taste. More potatoes? More pork? No limas? It’s all fine.