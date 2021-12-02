RECIPE: Make Fish Thyme’s Lemon Horseradish Dressing

Chef-owner Steve Dudley was happy to share this recipe, which is served at Fish Thyme and its sister restaurant, Capers on Main, in Kennesaw. The combination of honey and horseradish is not one we would have thought of, but makes a delicious dressing. It’s so creamy and rich we found ourselves using the dressing as a dip for carrot and celery sticks.

To recreate Fish Thyme’s kale salad, tear curly kale leaves and toss with the dressing, then garnish with sliced almonds and matchsticks of Parmesan.