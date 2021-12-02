ajc logo
RECIPE: Make Fish Thyme’s Lemon Horseradish Dressing

Fish Thyme’s Lemon Horseradish Dressing Courtesy of Julianne Huynh
Fish Thyme’s Lemon Horseradish Dressing Courtesy of Julianne Huynh

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
16 minutes ago

Fish Thyme restaurant in Acworth serves the best kale salad and I am sure it is the dressing that makes the salad. I would love that recipe. — Sandy Molander, Acworth

Chef-owner Steve Dudley was happy to share this recipe, which is served at Fish Thyme and its sister restaurant, Capers on Main, in Kennesaw. The combination of honey and horseradish is not one we would have thought of, but makes a delicious dressing. It’s so creamy and rich we found ourselves using the dressing as a dip for carrot and celery sticks.

To recreate Fish Thyme’s kale salad, tear curly kale leaves and toss with the dressing, then garnish with sliced almonds and matchsticks of Parmesan.

Fish Thyme’s Lemon Horseradish Dressing
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
  • 1 lemon
  • In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, honey and horseradish. Add lemon juice and whisk until creamy. Refrigerate immediately and keep refrigerated until ready to used. Dressing may be stored up to 5 days. Makes 2 cups.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per tablespoon: 36 calories (percent of calories from fat, 50), trace protein, 4 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 2 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 3 milligrams cholesterol, 53 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Fish Thyme Restaurant and Bar, 3979 S. Main St., Acworth. 770-974-2323, fishthymerestaurant.com.

