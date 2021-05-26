RECIPE: Make Capital City Club’s Vichyssoise

During hot summer days, chilled soups are most refreshing. And, nothing is better than the Vichyssoise at the Capital City Club downtown. It is so refreshing and creamy, and is the most delicious chilled soup I have ever had. Do you think they would share their recipe? — Edward Johnson, Social Circle
Christophe Joignant, executive chef of the Capital City Club in Brookhaven, and Patrice Gaubert, executive chef of the City Club downtown, were indeed glad to share the recipe for this classic French soup. It’s been on the menu for 35 years.
At the club, they make this soup with Amish butter. Joignant says you could substitute Irish butter, Plugra or your favorite unsalted butter. At the club, each portion of this rich soup is 1 1/4 cups.
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 6 leeks, white part only, cleaned and thinly sliced
- 1 white onion, peeled and thinly sliced
- 2 medium Idaho potatoes (about 3/4 pound), peeled and cut into small cubes
- 2 cups unsalted chicken stock
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup crème fraiche
- A pinch of nutmeg, freshly grated
- Salt and white pepper, to taste
- Finely chopped fresh chives, for garnish
- In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Add the leeks and onion and saute 5 minutes, making sure the vegetables do not take on any color. Add potatoes and cook for 2 minutes, stirring a few times, then stir in the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and gently simmer for 30 minutes, or until the leeks and potatoes are very soft.
- Allow to cool for a few minutes, then puree the soup at a high speed in the jar of a stand blender or with an immersion blender, until very smooth. If using a stand blender, return soup to the saucepan. Whisk in heavy cream, creme fraiche and nutmeg. Season with salt and white pepper. Return soup to a boil, then reduce to simmer and cook 5 minutes. Add more chicken stock, if you desire a thinner soup.
- Transfer soup to a bowl and chill over the ice bath, stirring occasionally. When soup is cool, cover and refrigerate. When ready to serve, check seasoning and serve soup in chilled bowls, garnished with chives. Makes 8 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 1/2 cup: 168 calories (percent of calories from fat, 68), 2 grams protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 13 grams total fat (8 grams saturated), 41 milligrams cholesterol, 69 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...Capital City Club, 7 John Portman Blvd., Atlanta. 404-523-8221, capitalcityclub.org.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.