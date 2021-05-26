RECIPE: Make Capital City Club’s Vichyssoise

Christophe Joignant, executive chef of the Capital City Club in Brookhaven, and Patrice Gaubert, executive chef of the City Club downtown, were indeed glad to share the recipe for this classic French soup. It’s been on the menu for 35 years.

At the club, they make this soup with Amish butter. Joignant says you could substitute Irish butter, Plugra or your favorite unsalted butter. At the club, each portion of this rich soup is 1 1/4 cups.