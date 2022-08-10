RECIPE: Make C. Ellet’s Steakhouse’s Spicy Field Pea Salad

Chef Christopher Li created this recipe when he saw fresh shelled peas available from a local farmer and learned the peas would be available all summer. “I wanted to get Gulf snapper on the menu because I am originally from Florida and grew up eating this fish, and I wanted something a little more local/regional for our menu in addition to our popular salmon. I thought of a lemony, spicy profile for the salad to complement the crispiness and assertiveness of the snapper skin, and because I just associate those flavors with summer.”

