RECIPE: Make Atlas’ Glazed Caraway Carrots

Atlas serves the most delicious carrots as a shared plate for the table. What is the secret of those carrots? — Sherri Goldstein, Atlanta
Executive chef Freddy Money of Atlas restaurant at the St. Regis Atlanta and culinary director for Atlas and The Garden Room was happy to share this recipe he calls an “iconic” dish. “Carrots and caraway seeds are a match made in heaven. The smoky flavors of the caraway seeds compliment the sweetness of the carrots perfectly,” Money said.
These are essentially butter-poached carrots. You’ll need enough butter to cover the carrots while they are cooking, but the butter is poured off before serving. We needed a cup of butter to cover the carrots, but recovered 3/4 cup butter, which can be used later to saute other vegetables or moisten a pot of mashed potatoes.
- 1 tablespoon caraway seeds
- 1 pound carrots, trimmed, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch diagonal pieces
- 5 bay leaves
- 3 sprigs thyme
- 1 cup unsalted butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- Salt
- Chopped parsley, for garnish
- Heat oven to 250 degrees.
- In a dry skillet over medium heat, toast caraway seeds until fragrant. Remove from heat and lightly crush seeds. Set aside.
- Arrange carrots in a baking dish just large enough to fit. Tie bay leaves and thyme together in piece of cheesecloth, then place bundle in baking dish. In a small bowl, stir butter and sugar together, then pour over carrots.
- Cover baking dish tightly with foil and roast carrots 75 minutes, until tender.
- Remove carrots from butter and arrange on serving platter. Save butter for another use and discard herb bundle. Sprinkle carrots with toasted caraway seeds, salt and chopped parsley. Serves 6.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 116 calories (percent of calories from fat, 62), 1 gram protein, 10 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 8 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 20 milligrams cholesterol, 78 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Atlas, The St. Regis Atlanta, 88 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-600-6471, atlasrestaurant.com.
