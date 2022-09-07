RECIPE: Make Atlas’ Glazed Caraway Carrots

Executive chef Freddy Money of Atlas restaurant at the St. Regis Atlanta and culinary director for Atlas and The Garden Room was happy to share this recipe he calls an “iconic” dish. “Carrots and caraway seeds are a match made in heaven. The smoky flavors of the caraway seeds compliment the sweetness of the carrots perfectly,” Money said.

These are essentially butter-poached carrots. You’ll need enough butter to cover the carrots while they are cooking, but the butter is poured off before serving. We needed a cup of butter to cover the carrots, but recovered 3/4 cup butter, which can be used later to saute other vegetables or moisten a pot of mashed potatoes.