RECIPE: Make Agave’s Tequila Anejo Shrimp with Roasted Tomato and Serrano Grits

Tim Pinkham, Agave’s managing partner, was happy to provide this recipe. When served, it’s accompanied with vegetables. In our photo, it is plated with grilled asparagus.

As with many Agave dishes, the restaurant seasons the shrimp with its signature chile rub. You can purchase it online or Pinkham says you can substitute Old Bay or your favorite seafood seasoning. Agave keeps the seeds in its serrano peppers when making the roasted vegetables used in the grits and cream sauce. If you want to tame the heat, cook the peppers without the seeds.