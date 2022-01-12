RECIPE: Make Agave’s Diablo Crawfish Pasta

Agave managing partner Tim Pinkham was happy to provide the recipe for this dish. “Our Diablo Crawfish Pasta has been on the menu for nearly a decade-and-a-half, and we think it’s the creamy richness of the sauce balanced with a spicy kick that keeps people coming back,” Pinkham said.

When the restaurant prepares the Spicy Red Chile Cream Sauce, they make it a gallon at a time. We’ve cut the recipe down to make enough for three servings. As you’re preparing the sauce, adjust the red pepper flakes and chopped basil to taste. You’ll want more than the 1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes the recipe calls for if you want the dish to live up to the “diablo” in its name.