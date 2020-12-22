RECIPE: London broil worth the splurge

On Sunday mornings, seeing the fat, coupon-stuffed newspaper strewn on the linoleum kitchen floor was a regular thing. Mama was hellbent on refilling the family’s accordion-like coupon caddy that stretched as far as she could stretch a dollar. Thanks to a first-time buyer Fannie Mae incentive, we moved into a big-to-us two-story house, but saving dollars at the Acme was the weekly mission.
Every now and then, London broil would go on sale. We considered it a splurge for supper. As an eager young cook, I took on London broil as one of my specialties. To make it “extra gourmet,” I would excessively shake lemon pepper on each side, then add heavy dashes of Worcestershire sauce until it spilled over the sides and pooled onto the flimsy, aluminum sheet pan purchased at a discount from the Miles Kimball mail-order catalog. Sometimes I would add canned button mushrooms — if I was feeling fancy.
Later in life, I found out London broil was actually a method for cooking steak rather than a particular beef cut. I still delight in making it, but I mix up a homemade, lemon pepper dry rub for deeper flavor and let it rest on the counter before popping it under the broiler. The canned mushrooms have turned into a fresh mushroom pan sauce with rich, red wine. I serve the steak slices in the skillet on top of the sauce just to make it easy. But for the holidays, I present it on a platter with the sauce spooned over.
Chadwick Boyd is a frequent TV guest, judge on Hallmark Channel and cookbook author. Find more of his work at chadwickboydlifestyle.com.
Credit: Brooke Slezak
- 2 tablespoons lemon zest
- 1 1/2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 1/2 teaspoons paprika
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 pinches cayenne pepper
- 1 (2-pound) top round or flank steak
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- 1 medium shallot, finely diced
- 3/4 pound white or cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 1/2 cup quality red wine
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 1/2-2 tablespoons finely chopped herbs (chives, parsley, rosemary)
- In a small bowl, mix together the lemon zest, black pepper, 1 teaspoon salt, paprika, garlic powder and cayenne. Sprinkle the mixture on both sides of the steak and massage into the meat. Let the steak rest on a plate on the counter for 1 hour.
- Turn the broiler on high with the rack closest to the heating element.
- Place the steak on a rimmed sheet pan. Broil 5-6 minutes until the top starts to slightly brown. Using tongs, flip and continue cooking for 5 more minutes (for medium-rare). Remove from the oven and let rest on the pan. Meanwhile, make the mushroom sauce.
- Heat the oil and 2 tablespoons of butter in a skillet on medium. Let it melt and foam, 1-2 minutes. Add the shallot and cook until soft, 1-2 minutes. Add the mushrooms, stirring occasionally until they release some of their liquid, about 2 minutes. Add the wine, bring to a simmer and cook until slightly reduced, 5-8 minutes. Turn off the heat. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and tablespoon of butter.
- Transfer the steak to a cutting board. Add any pan juices to the skillet and stir to finish the sauce. Slice the steak very thinly, about 1/8-inch thick. Place into the skillet. Sprinkle with the herbs and serve. Serves 4-6.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving, based on 4: 600 calories (percent of calories from fat, 58), 53 grams protein, 7 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 37 grams total fat (14 grams saturated), 179 milligrams cholesterol, 884 milligrams sodium.
