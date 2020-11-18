RECIPE: Crab meat, Old Bay lend tasty twist to classic green bean casserole

At 93, Tom was quite spry and could tell a story that made you hold onto every word. I peppered him with questions, eager to hear stories about the woman who created America’s most searched Thanksgiving casserole.

Tom swooned about his bride and her humble recipe creation that, for years, they called “green bean bake” before it graced tables across the country. Tom felt my sincere appreciation for Dorcas and her dish. In that moment, he reached for my collar and affixed a special pin, officially inducting me into the 50-year Green Bean Casserole Club.