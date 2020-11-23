RECIPE: A festive chili fit for the holidays

I recall the day Ruth eagerly darted out her front door toward our meeting spot waving a card bearing a recipe she had just copied by hand from a new cookbook her daughter, Lauren, had given her. Lauren had recently graduated from Ithaca College and was working at the newspaper near the now famous vegetarian Moosewood Restaurant. “It’s one of the easiest chilis I have ever made!” Ruth exclaimed. In our home, we always made chili with ground beef and kidney beans, but we trusted Ruth and decided to give this meatless version a try. The Moosewood Fiesta Black Bean Chili became an instant classic in our home and among many other friends, too.

I have since tinkered with the original recipe to suit my taste buds. I have found that roasted butternut squash adds a soulful and heartier feel and flavor. I serve it particularly in between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve for lighter, simple suppers and cozy family get-togethers.