RECIPE: A festive chili fit for the holidays

In a sense, a bowlful of chili is quite neighborly. It’s mainly made to be shared and gets better as it stays awhile.
There’s an ease and grace to chili, similar to my family’s relationship with the Bishops, our next door neighbors for more than 30 years.
For most of my childhood, the best conversations with Rob and Ruth Bishop occurred between the slope of their front porch and our driveway. That spot became where we exchanged dinner invitations, family updates and many – now treasured – recipes.
I recall the day Ruth eagerly darted out her front door toward our meeting spot waving a card bearing a recipe she had just copied by hand from a new cookbook her daughter, Lauren, had given her. Lauren had recently graduated from Ithaca College and was working at the newspaper near the now famous vegetarian Moosewood Restaurant. “It’s one of the easiest chilis I have ever made!” Ruth exclaimed. In our home, we always made chili with ground beef and kidney beans, but we trusted Ruth and decided to give this meatless version a try. The Moosewood Fiesta Black Bean Chili became an instant classic in our home and among many other friends, too.
I have since tinkered with the original recipe to suit my taste buds. I have found that roasted butternut squash adds a soulful and heartier feel and flavor. I serve it particularly in between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve for lighter, simple suppers and cozy family get-togethers.
Credit: Brooke Slezak
- 4-5 cups cubed fresh butternut squash
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1½ teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 cup diced sweet onion
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 red and/or green bell peppers, seeded and chopped
- 1½ tablespoons ground cumin
- 1½ tablespoons ground coriander
- 2 15-ounce cans black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 15-ounce can pinto or garbanzo beans
- 1 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes with juice
- ½ cup water
- 1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels
- Salt to taste
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce or to taste
- ⅓ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
- Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the squash on a rimmed sheet pan. Toss with 3 tablespoons olive oil and the salt. Roast 25-30 minutes, stirring once, until tender and slightly browned.
- Meanwhile, place a Dutch oven on medium-high heat. Add the remaining tablespoon oil and heat until it shimmers. Add the onion, garlic and peppers, and cook 5 minutes. Stir in the cumin and coriander. Cook for another minute to release the flavors. Add the black beans, pinto beans, tomatoes and water. Reduce heat to medium. Cook 10 minutes. Stir in the corn and continue cooking another 10 minutes. Season with salt and hot sauce to taste. Let simmer, covered, on low. When the squash is ready, gently fold into the chili with the cilantro. Serve immediately with cornbread. Serves: 6
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 383 calories (percent of calories from fat, 25), 16 grams protein, 61 grams carbohydrates, 18 grams fiber, 11 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 850 milligrams sodium.
Chadwick Boyd is a frequent TV guest, judge on Hallmark Channel and cookbook author. Find more of his work at chadwickboydlifestyle.com.