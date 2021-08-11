RECIPE: Golden, garlicky croutons make weeknight kale Caesar special

I am not typically a person who purchases pre-made salad dressings since it is quite easy to dress a bowl of greens with oil and vinegar, and I always have some variety of these ingredients on hand. But when it comes to making my favorite full-meal salad, a kale Caesar, I often turn to the bottled stuff so that I can devote plenty of time to making garlicky croutons to toss with the kale.
Garlic croutons start with garlic oil, which I make by slowly frying plenty of slivered garlic cloves (use pre-peeled if you’d like) in lots of olive oil. After straining out the crunchy garlic, I use most of the oil to then slowly fry cubes of French bread (no need to get a fancy loaf here) until crisp and golden brown. Right when the croutons finish, I stir in all of those garlic bits so that they stick to the croutons.
Meanwhile, use just a tablespoon or so of the garlic oil to massage into the kale as you fry the croutons. This step not only adds a hint of garlic flavor to the greens, but it also helps to break down the kale’s cell walls and soften its texture.
From there, all that’s left is to toss the greens and croutons together with plenty of freshly grated Parmesan cheese and the dressing. I like to start with just a half cup of dressing and add more if I need it.
Credit: Chris Hunt
- 6 large peeled cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 (8-ounce) loaf French or Italian bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 large or 2 small bunches lacinato kale, stemmed and torn into bite-sized pieces
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 to 3/4 cup high-quality bottled Caesar dressing*
- 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- Place the garlic slices in a single layer in a large skillet. Add the olive oil and place over medium heat. Gently fry the garlic until golden, 4 to 6 minutes.
- Carefully strain the garlic through a fine-mesh strainer into a heat-proof bowl. Set aside the bits of fried garlic. Add all but 1 tablespoon of the garlic oil back to the skillet.
- Return the skillet to medium heat and add the bread. Cook, flipping occasionally, until golden brown on most sides, 7 to 10 minutes. Stir in the fried garlic, season lightly with salt, and remove from the heat.
- While the croutons toast, combine the kale with the remaining tablespoon of garlic oil in a large bowl. Massage the oil into the kale, letting the kale relax and take on the flavor of the oil. Season lightly with salt.
- When the croutons are finished, add to the bowl with the kale, along with 1/2 cup of the dressing and the cheese. Toss well and add the remaining 1/4 cup dressing if desired. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving, using 3/4 cup dressing: 579 calories (percent of calories from fat, 65), 12 grams protein, 40 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 42 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 20 milligrams cholesterol, 1,204 milligrams sodium.
* Choose a dressing that contains olive oil and Parmesan cheese; the more flavorful brands are typically sold refrigerated, near the produce.
