RECIPE: Golden, garlicky croutons make weeknight kale Caesar special

Garlic croutons start with garlic oil, which I make by slowly frying plenty of slivered garlic cloves (use pre-peeled if you’d like) in lots of olive oil. After straining out the crunchy garlic, I use most of the oil to then slowly fry cubes of French bread (no need to get a fancy loaf here) until crisp and golden brown. Right when the croutons finish, I stir in all of those garlic bits so that they stick to the croutons.

Meanwhile, use just a tablespoon or so of the garlic oil to massage into the kale as you fry the croutons. This step not only adds a hint of garlic flavor to the greens, but it also helps to break down the kale’s cell walls and soften its texture.