RECIPE: Give classic collards a trendy touch — no heat necessary

I thought about collards’ cousin kale, and the pre-pandemic shaved salad trend that turned an unappreciated garnish into a restaurant menu darling. Like kale, collards have sturdy leaves that are full of fiber and vitamins A and C. By cutting the collards into ribbons, a la kale salad, and marinating them with generous amounts of vinegar and time, the raw greens soften into a nearly braised texture. Toss the dressed collard greens with fresh berries, some sunflower seeds or nuts, and a sprinkle of cheese, and you have a crave-worthy, no-heat side dish that lets you enjoy a classic vegetable in a fresh, nutritious way.

I use canola oil because the neutral taste allows the other flavors to shine. If you prefer a more heart-healthy option, feel free to use olive or avocado oil. No matter which oil you choose, you can use about half of the amount found in traditional vinaigrette recipes, and no one will notice the difference.