RECIPE: Give classic collards a trendy touch — no heat necessary

I love a good vegetable trend. Rice the cauliflower or slice it and call it a steak. If a foodie fad inspires you to eat more healthy vegetables, I am here to cheer it on. So when a desire for classic collard greens hit, I wondered if a trendy treatment could healthfully re-imagine the comfort food.
I thought about collards’ cousin kale, and the pre-pandemic shaved salad trend that turned an unappreciated garnish into a restaurant menu darling. Like kale, collards have sturdy leaves that are full of fiber and vitamins A and C. By cutting the collards into ribbons, a la kale salad, and marinating them with generous amounts of vinegar and time, the raw greens soften into a nearly braised texture. Toss the dressed collard greens with fresh berries, some sunflower seeds or nuts, and a sprinkle of cheese, and you have a crave-worthy, no-heat side dish that lets you enjoy a classic vegetable in a fresh, nutritious way.
I use canola oil because the neutral taste allows the other flavors to shine. If you prefer a more heart-healthy option, feel free to use olive or avocado oil. No matter which oil you choose, you can use about half of the amount found in traditional vinaigrette recipes, and no one will notice the difference.
Since the collard greens are so dense, this recipe won’t wilt like lettuce-based summer salads. Marinate the collards the night (or even two nights) before you plan to serve the salad, with zero fear of sogginess. Then enjoy your favorite new classic, thanks to a trend that deserves to stay.
Credit: Kellie Hynes
- 1 pound collard greens leaves, rinsed
- 10 large fresh mint leaves
- 5 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 4 ounces fresh blueberries
- 1 1/2 tablespoons goat cheese crumbles
- 1 tablespoon sunflower seeds
- Fold each collard green leaf in half and cut away the thick center stem. Stack the halves on top of each other and roll them from the short end up, making a tight roll like a cigar. Use a sharp knife to slice the roll perpendicularly into thin ribbons.
- Stack, roll and slice the mint leaves into thin ribbons. Place the cut greens and mint into a 1-gallon zip-close bag.
- Add the vinegar, honey, oil, mustard, water and salt to a small jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake the jar until the ingredients are well combined, and pour the salad dressing over the greens mixture. Seal the bag and shake to coat the greens mixture. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.
- To serve, place the dressed greens on a platter. Top with blueberries, goat cheese crumbles and sunflower seeds. Serve immediately. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 206 calories (percent of calories from fat, 44), 6 grams protein, 24 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, 11 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 6 milligrams cholesterol, 168 milligrams sodium.
