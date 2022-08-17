RECIPE: Fresh tomatoes give a fresh take to this simple, seasonal meal

Explore August tomatoes shine in this speedy shakshuka recipe

While many saucy tomato recipes call for Roma tomatoes, any variety works here, including beefsteak or heirloom. (Just use a spoon to scoop out the seeds.) The key is their ripeness: You want tomatoes so ready, they smell like summer. Their soft, juicy flesh simmers down into a bright, fresh-tasting sauce.

The garden tomatoes are noticeably less acidic than traditional shakshuka’s canned tomatoes, and their natural sweetness pairs beautifully with the warm coriander, ginger and cinnamon notes in ras el hanout, a spice blend associated with Middle Eastern and Northern African cuisine. Fortunately, you won’t have to travel far to find ras el hanout: It resides in the spice aisle of Whole Foods and Cost Plus World Market.