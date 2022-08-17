RECIPE: Fresh tomatoes give a fresh take to this simple, seasonal meal

We are in the delicious days of late summer known as “ripe tomato season.” A sun-kissed, garden-grown tomato is a gift like no other. And a fresh tomato shakshuka, made from 3 whopping pounds of them, is an easy, flavorful meal like no other.
While many saucy tomato recipes call for Roma tomatoes, any variety works here, including beefsteak or heirloom. (Just use a spoon to scoop out the seeds.) The key is their ripeness: You want tomatoes so ready, they smell like summer. Their soft, juicy flesh simmers down into a bright, fresh-tasting sauce.
The garden tomatoes are noticeably less acidic than traditional shakshuka’s canned tomatoes, and their natural sweetness pairs beautifully with the warm coriander, ginger and cinnamon notes in ras el hanout, a spice blend associated with Middle Eastern and Northern African cuisine. Fortunately, you won’t have to travel far to find ras el hanout: It resides in the spice aisle of Whole Foods and Cost Plus World Market.
This recipe is infinitely scalable. Feel free to add more eggs for extra protein or servings, and yes, even more fresh tomatoes if your harvest, and your love of simple summer meals, is bountiful.
- 3 pounds fresh, very ripe tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon table salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 1 orange or yellow bell pepper, diced
- 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons ras el hanout spice mix
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth
- 6 large eggs
- 4 ounces crumbled feta
- 2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves, chopped
- Trim and core the tomatoes. Use a spoon to scrape out and discard the seeds. Dice the remaining tomato flesh. Place the diced tomatoes in a medium nonreactive bowl. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- Heat the olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Saute the onion and bell pepper, stirring frequently, until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and stir until the onion and bell pepper are coated. Stir in the ras el hanout and garlic and cook 1 minute more.
- Add the diced tomatoes and vegetable broth. Stir well. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, until the tomatoes soften, approximately 15 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings. Use the back of a spoon to make 6 wells in the tomato mixture. Crack an egg into each well. Cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes, until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny (they will continue to cook after they are removed from the heat).
- Sprinkle with feta and mint and serve immediately with pita, crusty bread, or rice on the side. Serves 6.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 228 calories (percent of calories from fat, 45), 14 grams protein, 19 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 12 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 203 milligrams cholesterol, 715 milligrams sodium.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author