RECIPE: For a fast, flexible dinner, reach for frozen ravioli

One such meal is this recipe inspired by my mother-in-law’s version. It takes those workhorse frozen cheese ravioli and adds, well, more cheese — in the form of tangy feta — along with a skillet of saute-softened leeks. These two ingredients, plus pasta cooking water, form a creamy, slightly briny sauce for the rich tortellini in a matter of minutes.

To that base recipe, umami-rich sun-dried tomatoes — and their oil — add complexity. A big handful of chopped fresh parsley lends brightness.