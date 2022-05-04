RECIPE: Extra-quick chicken piccata without a meat mallet

Piccata is typically made with thin, pounded chicken breast cutlets, which, while not hard to trim and flatten at home, can take some time. Instead, I like to use prepped chicken tenders. These are easy to find at the store, cook quickly and don’t require pulling out a meat mallet.

Instead of using wine in the sauce, I’ve used water and a generous amount of lemon juice to make up for the wine’s acidity. Flour left behind in the skillet from breading and browning the chicken will thicken up the lemony water into a luscious sauce in just a few minutes.