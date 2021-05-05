RECIPE: Dairy-free dressing brings nutty twist to steak salad

Steak salads are a staple meal at my house during spring and summer months. They’re hearty and substantial without being heavy, and they’re a good way to get in your greens.
Generally, I improvise the salad based on whatever is in the refrigerator, but I have become very fond of using a nutty, creamy dressing that just happens to be dairy-free. Made from tahini and toasted sesame oil, it is filled with a satisfying sesame flavor that can easily hold up to beefy steak. It is, in fact, so flavor-packed that you can use hearty or bitter greens instead of tender lettuce. I typically pick up whatever is freshest at the grocery store, but two winning options are watercress (roughly chopped) and a mix of baby kale and pea shoots. Adding a bit of radicchio would also be a nice touch.
As far as the steak is concerned, I prefer to use lean flank steak in salads. It is relatively thin, so it cooks quickly, and you don’t need to contend with any extraneous fat or gristle. To cook it, rub the steak down with salt and vegetable oil (or other neutral oil with a high smoke point), then set it into a hot cast-iron skillet. Flip it every 30 to 60 seconds as it cooks; this method ensures an even doneness throughout and a crisp, well-browned crust. A medium-rare steak will take 7 to 10 minutes, depending on the thickness of the steak. Assemble the remainder of the salad while the meat rests, and you’ve got a meal that comes together in as little as 20 minutes.
Credit: Chris Hunt
- 1 pound flank steak
- Salt
- 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons tahini
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 6 ounces watercress or a mix of hearty salad greens, such as baby kale or pea shoots
- 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
- On the side: Steamed white rice or crusty bread
- Begin heating a cast-iron skillet over high heat. While the skillet heats, season the steak generously with salt, then rub all sides with the vegetable oil.
- When the skillet just begins to smoke, place the steak in the center and cook, flipping every 30 seconds to 1 minute, until the outside is well seared and the center is 125 degrees (for medium-rare), 7 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.
- While the steak rests, combine the tahini, water, sesame oil and rice vinegar in a large bowl. Whisk until very smooth, then season to taste with salt. Add the greens and toss to coat.
- Slice the steak in half with the grain, then slice each half into thin strips across the grain. Transfer to the bowl with the salad along with the sesame seeds. Toss to coat, then serve. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 290 calories (percent of calories from fat, 58), 27 grams protein, 4 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 19 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 74 milligrams cholesterol, 805 milligrams sodium.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.