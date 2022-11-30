Gift ideas for bakers at every level

For the pastry novice: When purchasing for the pastry novice, I like to think of gifts to make their time in the kitchen easier and cleaner, so they can enjoy the thrill of the recipe. Nonstick baking sheet liners, rubber spatulas and offset spatulas of all shapes and sizes make baking easier. I also love gifting locally made rolling pins made of walnut or cherry wood – there are some great ones on Etsy. And finally, my favorite pastry book of 2022 is Claire Saffitz’s fun yet approachable “What’s for Dessert: Simple Recipes for Dessert.”

For the “I’ll try anything once” baker: Tart and pie pans come in plenty of fun, unique shapes and sizes. French-based Emile Henry makes beautiful yet traditional ceramic ovenware and bakeware – I’m in love with its pizza stone. Finally, if your adventurous baker doesn’t own a cast-iron pan, buy them a 9-inch one (Lodge is my brand of choice.) to bake biscuits, cornbread and clafoutis. And among books, I can’t scream “BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts” by Stella Parks loudly enough. Versions of Twinkies, Thin Mints and Oatmeal Creme Pies are among the hundred or so traditional American desserts Parks teaches you to make at home. I am obsessed.

Sarah Dodge is an Atlanta-based bread baker, pastry chef and baking instructor. She is the owner of Bread is Good, which offers bread subscriptions to the general public and wholesale baked goods to local markets and restaurants.

