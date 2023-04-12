X

RECIPE: Two crisp toppings elevate frozen dumplings

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Kate Williams / For the AJC
32 minutes ago

Frozen dumplings are one of my favorite things to keep on hand. No matter the style or filling, they are quick and easy to whip up for dinner on nights when the fridge seems empty. And while I’m not going to say no to a bowl of steamed dumplings dressed with just a bit of soy sauce and vinegar, they’ll always benefit from slightly more care and attention.

One way to do that is to fry and then steam potstickers, and then add a dumpling skirt, a crisp, lacy top made from flour and water. This cooking method builds flavor and creates a textural contrast for the dumplings. It requires a close eye while cooking, but the entire process takes less than 15 minutes. Simply fry the dumplings in a bit of oil in a nonstick skillet until golden brown, add a slurry of water and flour, cover, and steam until heated through. After that, remove the lid and let any excess liquid evaporate, allowing the slurry to crisp and fry into a thin pancake in the remaining oil.

I like to take this method a step further by introducing a bit of soy sauce to the crisp top. The soy sauce thickens the dumpling skirt and it introduces a depth of umami that takes otherwise ho-hum dumplings to the next level. For an extra layer of crunchy, crispy umami, I finish the dumplings with a hearty drizzle of spicy chili crisp and a sprinkle of sliced scallions.

ExploreMore easy weeknight dinner recipes

Chili Crisp Dumplings

ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: What Republicans lost when the DNC snubbed Atlanta6h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Bradley’s Buzz: Ian Anderson takes the pitcher’s cure - Tommy John surgery
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Education groups call for DeKalb to pick new superintendent finalist
4h ago

Georgia attorney seeks $67 million in damages from Jan. 6 committee
6h ago

Georgia attorney seeks $67 million in damages from Jan. 6 committee
6h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Wholesale store and fast-food chains proposed for Olympic tennis site
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Cookbook review: recipes for the messy mini-pleasures of life
5m ago
Stock Up: Try a new hot sauce, pickle or aperitivo
55m ago
At home with Atlanta chefs
Featured

Credit: Jim Vondruska/The New York Times

New: Why Atlanta lost the race to host the 2024 Democratic Convention
9h ago
What does the end of the COVID public health emergency mean in Georgia?
7h ago
Meet the Atlanta grannies, volunteers who greet migrants at the Atlanta bus station
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top