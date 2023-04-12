RECIPE: Two crisp toppings elevate frozen dumplings

One way to do that is to fry and then steam potstickers, and then add a dumpling skirt, a crisp, lacy top made from flour and water. This cooking method builds flavor and creates a textural contrast for the dumplings. It requires a close eye while cooking, but the entire process takes less than 15 minutes. Simply fry the dumplings in a bit of oil in a nonstick skillet until golden brown, add a slurry of water and flour, cover, and steam until heated through. After that, remove the lid and let any excess liquid evaporate, allowing the slurry to crisp and fry into a thin pancake in the remaining oil.

I like to take this method a step further by introducing a bit of soy sauce to the crisp top. The soy sauce thickens the dumpling skirt and it introduces a depth of umami that takes otherwise ho-hum dumplings to the next level. For an extra layer of crunchy, crispy umami, I finish the dumplings with a hearty drizzle of spicy chili crisp and a sprinkle of sliced scallions.