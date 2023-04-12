RECIPE: Two crisp toppings elevate frozen dumplings

Frozen dumplings are one of my favorite things to keep on hand. No matter the style or filling, they are quick and easy to whip up for dinner on nights when the fridge seems empty. And while I’m not going to say no to a bowl of steamed dumplings dressed with just a bit of soy sauce and vinegar, they’ll always benefit from slightly more care and attention.
One way to do that is to fry and then steam potstickers, and then add a dumpling skirt, a crisp, lacy top made from flour and water. This cooking method builds flavor and creates a textural contrast for the dumplings. It requires a close eye while cooking, but the entire process takes less than 15 minutes. Simply fry the dumplings in a bit of oil in a nonstick skillet until golden brown, add a slurry of water and flour, cover, and steam until heated through. After that, remove the lid and let any excess liquid evaporate, allowing the slurry to crisp and fry into a thin pancake in the remaining oil.
I like to take this method a step further by introducing a bit of soy sauce to the crisp top. The soy sauce thickens the dumpling skirt and it introduces a depth of umami that takes otherwise ho-hum dumplings to the next level. For an extra layer of crunchy, crispy umami, I finish the dumplings with a hearty drizzle of spicy chili crisp and a sprinkle of sliced scallions.
Chili Crisp Dumplings
