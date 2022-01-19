RECIPE: Cereal for (chicken) dinner

First, I made sure the crumbs were actually crumbs. A few whacks with a food mallet turned any remaining pieces of cereal into dust. Then I poured my crumbs into three mixing bowls. One bowl contained crumbs from a rainbow of sweet cereals, defined as anything that turns the milk an unnatural hue. Neutral-tasting cereal crumbs from Rice Krispies, Chex and cornflakes went into the second bowl. A third bowl contained Honey Nut Cheerios crumbs, a cereal that defied my loose categorizations.

Explore More Kitchen Curious recipes

I thought the sugary crumbs would be the most useful ― when is an infusion of sweetness a bad idea? Well, I can tell you. Super sugary cereal crumbs don’t work when dusting a cake pan, because the sugar scorches. Instead, treat the cereal like graham cracker crumbs and add butter to make the yummiest ever cheesecake or banana pudding crusts. Sugary crumbs also double as delicious sprinkles on top of ice cream and snickerdoodle cookies.