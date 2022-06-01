RECIPE: Broil kalbi for a quick Korean meal

While kalbi is usually grilled over charcoal, it’s quicker (and just as delicious) when prepared on a sheet pan under the broiler. And by sticking with relatively easy to find flanken-style short ribs, the cut favored in Korean-American recipes, you’ll be guaranteed tender, flavorful beef after only a few minutes of cooking.

Besides the beef, you likely have all of the ingredients in your pantry — soy sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar and garlic. Mix the marinade together, add the beef, and let it sit as long as time permits. Give it at least as long as it takes to heat the broiler; any additional minutes just enhances the flavor of the meat.