ajc logo
X

RECIPE: Broil kalbi for a quick Korean meal

Simple Sheet Pan Kalbi. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Combined ShapeCaption
Simple Sheet Pan Kalbi. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Kate Williams / For the AJC
13 minutes ago

Easy, quick, and almost endlessly adaptable, Korean kalbi (beef short ribs) is perfect for a 5:30 Challenge makeover.

While kalbi is usually grilled over charcoal, it’s quicker (and just as delicious) when prepared on a sheet pan under the broiler. And by sticking with relatively easy to find flanken-style short ribs, the cut favored in Korean-American recipes, you’ll be guaranteed tender, flavorful beef after only a few minutes of cooking.

ExploreRECIPES: Atlanta native’s Korean American cuisine tastes ‘like home’

Besides the beef, you likely have all of the ingredients in your pantry — soy sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar and garlic. Mix the marinade together, add the beef, and let it sit as long as time permits. Give it at least as long as it takes to heat the broiler; any additional minutes just enhances the flavor of the meat.

ExploreA Korean barbecue for an American kitchen

When it comes time to cook, I like to use a wire cooling rack set in a foil-lined baking sheet. The rack allows for air circulation and prevents the beef from getting soggy in its juices. This is especially useful once you’ve flipped the meat over and don’t want to make a mess of the first browned side.

Cooking time will vary from broiler to broiler, but the beef will likely take 5-10 minutes per side to turn deep brown with a light char. And while you can serve this dish with just about anything, I like it with a big bowl of white rice, lettuce leaves and gochujang.

ExploreMore easy weeknight dinner recipes

Simple Sheet Pan Kalbi
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 4 large cloves garlic, grated
  • 1 1/2 pounds flanken-style beef short ribs
  • On the side: Steamed white rice, lettuce cups and gochujang
  • Heat broiler to high with a rack placed in the position nearest to the heating element. Place a wire cooling rack in a rimmed sheet pan lined with aluminum foil. Spray the cooling rack with nonstick cooking spray.
  • While the broiler heats, in a large bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar and garlic. Add the short ribs and stir to coat. Let sit for 10 minutes, tossing every few minutes to evenly coat in the marinade.
  • Lay the short ribs on the wire rack and pour the extra marinade on top. Transfer to the broiler and cook until deeply browned, 6-8 minutes per side. Cut into bite-sized pieces and serve with rice, lettuce cups and gochujang. Serves 4.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving: 335 calories (percent of calories from fat, 46), 36 grams protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 17 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 129 milligrams cholesterol, 1,894 milligrams sodium.
ExploreMust-try recipes
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams puts guns and abortion in first attack on Brian Kemp 2h ago
Poll: Where can you find the best pizza by the slice in Atlanta
20h ago
OPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different.
17h ago
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
17h ago
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
17h ago
Fatal DeKalb gas station shooting caps violent Memorial Day weekend in metro area
17h ago
The Latest
Cookbook review: Think outside the crisper
43m ago
Stock Up: 3 products to celebrate Black women chefs
18h ago
Poll: Where can you find the best pizza by the slice in Atlanta
20h ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top