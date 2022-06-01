RECIPE: Broil kalbi for a quick Korean meal

Easy, quick, and almost endlessly adaptable, Korean kalbi (beef short ribs) is perfect for a 5:30 Challenge makeover.
While kalbi is usually grilled over charcoal, it’s quicker (and just as delicious) when prepared on a sheet pan under the broiler. And by sticking with relatively easy to find flanken-style short ribs, the cut favored in Korean-American recipes, you’ll be guaranteed tender, flavorful beef after only a few minutes of cooking.
Besides the beef, you likely have all of the ingredients in your pantry — soy sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar and garlic. Mix the marinade together, add the beef, and let it sit as long as time permits. Give it at least as long as it takes to heat the broiler; any additional minutes just enhances the flavor of the meat.
When it comes time to cook, I like to use a wire cooling rack set in a foil-lined baking sheet. The rack allows for air circulation and prevents the beef from getting soggy in its juices. This is especially useful once you’ve flipped the meat over and don’t want to make a mess of the first browned side.
Cooking time will vary from broiler to broiler, but the beef will likely take 5-10 minutes per side to turn deep brown with a light char. And while you can serve this dish with just about anything, I like it with a big bowl of white rice, lettuce leaves and gochujang.
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup rice vinegar
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 4 large cloves garlic, grated
- 1 1/2 pounds flanken-style beef short ribs
- On the side: Steamed white rice, lettuce cups and gochujang
- Heat broiler to high with a rack placed in the position nearest to the heating element. Place a wire cooling rack in a rimmed sheet pan lined with aluminum foil. Spray the cooling rack with nonstick cooking spray.
- While the broiler heats, in a large bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar and garlic. Add the short ribs and stir to coat. Let sit for 10 minutes, tossing every few minutes to evenly coat in the marinade.
- Lay the short ribs on the wire rack and pour the extra marinade on top. Transfer to the broiler and cook until deeply browned, 6-8 minutes per side. Cut into bite-sized pieces and serve with rice, lettuce cups and gochujang. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 335 calories (percent of calories from fat, 46), 36 grams protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 17 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 129 milligrams cholesterol, 1,894 milligrams sodium.
