RECIPE: Bold lamb burgers are easier than you think

Because ground lamb contains so much natural fat, it’s better to cook the patties on the stovetop than on the open flame of a grill, which can rapidly flare up from drips of rendered grease. All you need to do is lightly coat the bottom of a large skillet — either stainless steel or cast-iron — with a neutral oil and heat it relatively gently. Again, because of the fat content, it’s best to cook these burgers over medium heat instead of in a very hot skillet. It’ll take close to 5 minutes per side, but over that gradual cook time, the patties still develop a savory browned exterior and just-pink interior without burning or undercooking.

This relatively slow cooking method also means that you will have plenty of time to toast buns, which I prefer to do under the broiler, and assemble toppings. I like to match the bold flavor of lamb with equally bold toppings. In this case, we’re talking about soft, crumbly goat cheese; sweet and piquant pepper jelly; and spicy watercress. If you spread the cheese and jelly on the buns ahead of time, all you need to do once the burgers are done is sandwich them in place.