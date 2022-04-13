RECIPE: Bold lamb burgers are easier than you think

I’ve made many burgers for the 5:30 Challenge recipe column, but this lamb version is my new favorite. Not only does it combine unique and bold flavors, but also it is easier to make than most beef burgers.
Because ground lamb contains so much natural fat, it’s better to cook the patties on the stovetop than on the open flame of a grill, which can rapidly flare up from drips of rendered grease. All you need to do is lightly coat the bottom of a large skillet — either stainless steel or cast-iron — with a neutral oil and heat it relatively gently. Again, because of the fat content, it’s best to cook these burgers over medium heat instead of in a very hot skillet. It’ll take close to 5 minutes per side, but over that gradual cook time, the patties still develop a savory browned exterior and just-pink interior without burning or undercooking.
This relatively slow cooking method also means that you will have plenty of time to toast buns, which I prefer to do under the broiler, and assemble toppings. I like to match the bold flavor of lamb with equally bold toppings. In this case, we’re talking about soft, crumbly goat cheese; sweet and piquant pepper jelly; and spicy watercress. If you spread the cheese and jelly on the buns ahead of time, all you need to do once the burgers are done is sandwich them in place.
- 1 pound ground lamb
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Neutral oil, such as canola
- 4 hamburger buns, split
- 4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
- ¼ cup pepper jelly
- 1 cup watercress or other small lettuce leaves or microgreens
- Heat broiler to high with a rack placed in the position nearest to the heating element.
- While the broiler heats, divide the lamb into four equal portions and shape into patties using your hands. Season with salt and pepper on both sides.
- Coat a large skillet with a thin layer of oil and place over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the patties and cook until well-browned on both sides and the internal temperature is 130 degrees, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.
- While the burgers cook, open the buns and place cut-side up on a sheet pan. Toast under the broiler until the buns are golden brown, 30 to 60 seconds.
- Add equal portions of the goat cheese to the top buns and equal portions of the pepper jelly to the bottom buns. Place equal amounts of the watercress on top of the pepper jelly and top with the lamb burgers and top buns. Serve. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 663 calories (percent of calories from fat, 60), 29 grams protein, 37 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 44 grams total fat (18 grams saturated), 105 milligrams cholesterol, 692 milligrams sodium.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author