5:30 Challenge recipe: Canned salmon is key to pantry-friendly seafood burgers

When preparing fish burgers of any type, you need to include some kind of binder to hold the fish together. This is especially true with relatively soft canned salmon. I prefer to use a combination of mayonnaise and panko breadcrumbs. Between the protein-binding eggs and the moisture-giving oil in its ingredients list, in addition to its mild flavor, mayo is an ideal seafood burger binder. Panko keeps the patties in the proper shape.

I love pairing briny capers with salmon in any form, so they are a must in the burgers. A couple tablespoons of spicy Dijon mustard add complexity and likewise compliment the capers.