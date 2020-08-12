5:30 Challenge recipe: Canned salmon is key to pantry-friendly seafood burgers

Fish isn’t often regarded as a pantry-friendly ingredient, but between the high-quality frozen seafood available online and the large selection of canned fish in most grocery store aisles, it is easier than you think to plan a pantry meal around fish. For the quickest weeknight meal, pick up canned salmon and turn it into rich, flavorful burgers.
When preparing fish burgers of any type, you need to include some kind of binder to hold the fish together. This is especially true with relatively soft canned salmon. I prefer to use a combination of mayonnaise and panko breadcrumbs. Between the protein-binding eggs and the moisture-giving oil in its ingredients list, in addition to its mild flavor, mayo is an ideal seafood burger binder. Panko keeps the patties in the proper shape.
I love pairing briny capers with salmon in any form, so they are a must in the burgers. A couple tablespoons of spicy Dijon mustard add complexity and likewise compliment the capers.
As for the salmon itself, choose the highest quality canned fish you can find. I prefer olive oil-packed fish for its richer flavor and higher moisture content, but water-packed salmon will also work here; you may find you need a little extra mayonnaise to hold the burgers together.
Serve the burgers on buns with whatever toppings you’d like — butter, lettuce and mayonnaise, with a little squeeze of lemon, is particularly nice.
Credit: Henri Hollis
- 4 (3.75-ounce) cans of salmon packed in oil, drained
- 1/4 cup panko or plain breadcrumbs
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons capers, drained and roughly chopped
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- Extra-virgin olive oil or vegetable oil, for cooking the burgers
- On the side: Buns and toppings, lemon wedges
- Open and drain the cans of salmon. Transfer the salmon to a large bowl and, using a fork, mash into small pieces. Stir in the breadcrumbs, mayonnaise, capers, and Dijon until very well combined.
- Use your hands to divide and shape the salmon mixture into four patties, patting very firmly to combine, and place on a plate.
- Coat a large, well-seasoned cast-iron or nonstick skillet with olive oil and place over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, carefully add the salmon patties. Cook until deeply golden brown on the first side, 3 to 4 minutes. Carefully flip, then cook until deeply golden brown on the second side, 3 to 4 minutes. If you have a splatter guard, use it to cover the skillet while the burgers cook. There will be oil splatters.
- Transfer the burgers to a platter and serve on buns with the toppings of your choice and lemon wedges on the side. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 295 calories (percent of calories from fat, 49), 25 grams protein, 13 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 16 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 44 milligrams cholesterol, 357 milligrams sodium.
