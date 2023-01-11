RECIPE: A muffin recipe you’ll want to make every day

Growing up, I remember many Saturday mornings opening the Martha White brand of pre-made “wild” blueberry muffin mix, adding an egg and maybe some water or milk, mixing it all together and scooping it into a paper-lined muffin tin. We’d wait for it to bake, knowing full well that they would come out uniform and perfect every time, then slab some butter on one and go about the day.

Although the memory of making muffins from a box is salient, the taste was not. I grew up thinking muffins were just always overly sweet or filled with things that made me feel gross and sluggish.