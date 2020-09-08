RECIPE: Ad hoc gumbo for ad hoc times

By the time that I was old enough to grow my own okra, I was also growing my own family. There wasn’t time to pickle pods, so I snipped them off the tall, slender stalks until I amassed enough to cook with them. Then I cracked open cookbooks in search of ideas.

If you look up “okra” in most any cookbook index, a recipe for gumbo usually makes the list. That’s what I made. Again and again. Now, I can’t think “okra” without thinking “gumbo.”