RECIPE: A nugget of back-to-school meal inspiration

Explore More Kitchen Curious recipes

Throw your preferred protein into the food processor. Add cooked vegetables; cauliflower rice is undetectable to even the most discerning eater. Use mayonnaise or hummus to add moisture and flavor, then smoosh the pate into finger food shapes. Panko breadcrumbs give the nuggets their crunch. If you love the golden look of fast-food nuggets (and who doesn’t?), brown the breadcrumbs in a dry skillet first.

What would a nugget be without dipping sauce? You know what your people like. I serve barbecue sauce with our chicken nuggets and tahini or tzatziki with the chickpea version. Then cross a meal off your list and move on to the next activity.