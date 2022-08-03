ajc logo
X

RECIPE: A nugget of back-to-school meal inspiration

Whether you're planning back-to-school lunches, or meals for back-to-back activities, chicken and vegetarian nuggets make everyone happy. (Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
Whether you're planning back-to-school lunches, or meals for back-to-back activities, chicken and vegetarian nuggets make everyone happy. (Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

KITCHEN CURIOUS
By Kellie Hynes / For the AJC
8 minutes ago

This is a story about packing lunches, inhaling dinner on the way to sports practice, using leftovers, and/or feeding picky eaters. If you are welcoming the new school year with equal parts excitement and meal prep dread, I have one word for you. Nuggets. Made from sorta-scratch using either pre-cooked chicken or canned chickpeas, these protein-rich bites offer an easy, tasty option when you are short on time and ideas.

ExploreMore Kitchen Curious recipes

Throw your preferred protein into the food processor. Add cooked vegetables; cauliflower rice is undetectable to even the most discerning eater. Use mayonnaise or hummus to add moisture and flavor, then smoosh the pate into finger food shapes. Panko breadcrumbs give the nuggets their crunch. If you love the golden look of fast-food nuggets (and who doesn’t?), brown the breadcrumbs in a dry skillet first.

What would a nugget be without dipping sauce? You know what your people like. I serve barbecue sauce with our chicken nuggets and tahini or tzatziki with the chickpea version. Then cross a meal off your list and move on to the next activity.

ExploreStock Up: 3 suggestions for back-to-school season

For a vegetarian version, substitute one (15-ounce) drained can of chickpeas for the chicken, and 2 tablespoons hummus for the mayonnaise and mustard in this recipe. Proceed with the rest of the recipe as written.

Chicken Cauliflower Nuggets
  • ½ cup plain panko breadcrumbs
  • 8 ounces cooked or rotisserie chicken, bones and skin removed
  • ⅓ cup cooked riced cauliflower
  • 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • ½ teaspoon sweet paprika
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set it aside.
  • Place the panko breadcrumbs in a dry, heavy skillet over medium heat. Cook, shaking frequently, until the breadcrumbs are golden brown, about 6 minutes. Pour the breadcrumbs into a bowl and set aside.
  • Place the chicken, cauliflower rice, mayonnaise, mustard, paprika, garlic powder and black pepper in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the S-blade. Pulse, scraping down the sides if necessary, until the mixture is just combined.
  • Use damp hands to shape a golf ball-sized amount of the chicken mixture into a nugget. Dip the nugget in the beaten egg, then coat all sides in the toasted breadcrumbs. Place the nugget on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat until all of the chicken mixture is used.
  • Bake 15 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the nuggets are hot. Serve immediately. Nuggets can be made a day in advance, and refrigerated in an airtight container, before cooking. Makes 12 nuggets.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per chicken cauliflower nugget: 57 calories (percent of calories from fat, 16), 7 grams protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 1 gram total fat (trace saturated fat), 30 milligrams cholesterol, 110 milligrams sodium. Per chickpea cauliflower nugget: 86 calories (percent of calories from fat, 21), 4 grams protein, 13 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 2 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), 16 milligrams cholesterol, 186 milligrams sodium.
ExploreParents, don’t let ‘school’ lunch stress you out
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Freelance writer Kellie Hynes is a recipe developer, leafy greens advocate, and champion of home cooks. She has written the Healthy Cooking column for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2016.

Editors' Picks
Head of Georgia Senate Research Office faces child porn charges18h ago
Man shot at East Point nail salon after dispute, cops say
17h ago
Accused of cowardice, Walker says he’ll participate in a Senate debate
9h ago
Braves Report podcast: How did the Braves do at trade deadline?
4h ago
Braves Report podcast: How did the Braves do at trade deadline?
4h ago
Alex Anthopoulos strengthens Braves in multiple ways at trade deadline
11h ago
The Latest
Cookbook review: Modern strategies for an ongoing dinner dilemma
38m ago
Made in Georgia: Potato chip brand had a spicy start
20h ago
Stock Up: 3 cheeses to check out at Capella Cheese
23h ago
Featured
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully gestures in his booth during a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 23, 2016, in Los Angeles, two days before his final game from Dodger Stadium. Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, the team said. He was 94. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
8h ago
Politically Georgia: Music Midtown’s coda strikes a chord with Democrats
4h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top