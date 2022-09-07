RECIPE: 15-minute Thai beef and broccoli

To streamline, I’ve cut the sauce down to its two critical ingredients: oyster sauce and soy sauce. These ingredients are used as the coating for the beef (I prefer flank steak) and as the stir-fry sauce.

Explore More easy weeknight dinner recipes

Many recipes use a mixture of egg white and cornstarch to coat the beef; this keeps it tender even when cooked until well done. Rather than add these ingredients to the list, keep the beef on the medium side of doneness by cooking it in two stages. First, cook it alone to brown the exterior. Then, after stir-frying the broccoli, return the beef to the skillet with the vegetables to finish cooking.