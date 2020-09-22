RECIPE: 1 chicken, 3 easy meals

The secret: Be thoughtful about each ingredient. Stuff an onion in the cavity to make the chicken juicy, then chop and saute the cooked onion for gravy. Start the gravy roux with roasted chicken fat, not butter, and make enough gravy to transform leftovers into chicken and biscuits.

And, simmer the carcass for nutrient-rich bone broth, like our grandmothers did. That bone broth? It’s flavored with the sprigs of rosemary that made our roast chicken smell so good.