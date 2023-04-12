Stock Up: Try a new hot sauce, pickle or aperitivo

Nonalcoholic, Italian-style aperitivo

We are fans of Figment Kombucha in Athens, and always enjoy trying what the company has dreamed up. Most recently, Figment has been making nonalcoholic, kombucha-based aperitivos — pre-dinner drinks that generally combine bitter and sweet, to help awaken your appetite. We ordered a bottle of Napoli. The beautiful pink color comes from the hibiscus in the ingredients, and, while orange peel provides citrus notes, it also adds a little bitterness, alongside the gentian root. It will put you in mind of Campari, and the cute Italian scooter on the label reminds you that this is a lighthearted beverage, perfect for spring and summer. Figment also bottles Saigon, with herbal flavors from Thai basil, mint, star anise and lemon grass. We can’t wait to try that next.

$30 for a 750-milliliter bottle. Available at Elemental Spirits and figmentkombucha.com.

Explore Made in Georgia food products

Hot sauces

Hot sauces abound these days, but chef Sam Davis-Allonce has come up with some flavors we’ve never seen before. Collards and ghost peppers, beets and fresno peppers, and sweet potatoes and habanero peppers are three of the five combinations Davis-Allonce has put together for her company, Hot N Saucy. Our taste testers had fun trying these on some simple roasted cauliflower, which really let us taste the difference in each variety. Some are thick and creamy; some are thinner, but all have plenty of kick. The favorite might have been the sweet potato hot sauce, which tastes and smells distinctly of roasted sweet potatoes, then hits you with that habanero heat. And, it didn’t hurt that the fun packaging is as bright as the flavors.

$10 per 5-ounce bottle. Available at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and hotnsaucy.co.

