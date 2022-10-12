RECIPE: Make Casi Cielo’s Alebrije

Casi Cielo’s Alebrije is a deconstructed cheesecake. Cheesecake crust is reimagined as a crumble and the filling is baked in a water bath and then piped onto a plate that’s been spread with chamoy. The dessert is topped with fruit. In our photo, it’s served with strawberries, edible flower petals and coconut ice cream.

The restaurant’s method of cooking the filling in a muffin tin is easier than managing a roasting pan full of individual ramekins. We suggest spooning the baked cheesecake filling onto the serving plates, but if you wish, scoop the mixture into a piping bag as they do at Casi Cielo, and pipe it onto the plates.