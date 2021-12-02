Made in Georgia: Making cheese is a ‘labor of love’ for this business owner

Meanwhile, in 2016, Keith Kelly and his family bought a working dairy in Newborn, one that had been operated by the Johnston family since the 1940s. They named it Rock House Farm, and initially concentrated on developing a market for their fluid milk, producing creamline whole milk (pasteurized, but not homogenized, so a cream layer rises to the top), buttermilk and award-winning chocolate milk.

A cheeseboard can be made for individual servings, like this one featuring wedges of Concord tomme and fresh goat's cheese. Courtesy of CalyRoad

Then, they opened Rock House Creamery, to produce fresh and aged cheeses, using the milk from their large herds of cows. They brought in a cheesemaker, who developed recipes for Alpine and Dutch-style cheeses — such as Nanny Moon’s gouda and Concord tomme — with names paying homage to family history and the community around the farm. They produced fresh cheeses, too, including curds and Odessa, a tangy cheese perfect for spreading on toast.

Schick and Kelly met in 2018 at the University of Georgia Flavor of Georgia competition, when she was a finalist with Black Rock and he was there with his chocolate milk. “We liked each other immediately,” Schick said, and soon she was purchasing milk from Rock House Farm.

But, after almost a decade of cheese making, Schick was ready for a change. It seemed there might be an opportunity for a merging of interests.

This cheese board includes two cow's milk cheeses — Concord tomme and WayPoint — along with a crottin of fresh pear and cardamom chevre. Courtesy of CalyRoad

“I realized there was a lot of synergy between what the two of us were doing,” Schick said, “and I approached Keith with the idea that I could bring my cheese-making expertise, along with my equipment and my years of experience in marketing our cheeses, if he wanted to expand Rock House Creamery. It wasn’t long before we shook on the deal.”

That was January, 2020, but it wasn’t long before COVID-19 brought progress on moving the equipment and building a new cheese-making plant in Newborn to a halt. Slowly, they were able to get things underway, hire a new cheesemaker, and start up production again.

They now are producing cheeses sold under both the Rock House Creamery brand and the CalyRoad at Rock House Creamery brand, each using recipes created when the businesses were separate.

“For both Keith and me, this is a labor of love,” Schick said. “I think the reason we connected so strongly is that we both want to do things the right way, and we are both committed to keeping the process local. And, we both appreciate the effort it takes to keep small businesses going.”

The cheeses are sold at Farmview Market in Madison, another Kelly family enterprise that includes a cafe and market. They also can be purchased at farmviewmarket.com.

