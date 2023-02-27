Stock Up: 3 traditional foods from the Bluegrass State

Here are three traditional foods from the state of Kentucky that you might want to try.
Baking mixes
The Weisenberger family has been milling grains on South Elkhorn Creek in Scott County, Kentucky, since the early 1800s. The sixth generation is carrying on the family tradition, producing flour, cornmeal, grits and 18 different baking mixes. Faced with the tough choice of choosing between all those products, we ordered the box of 12 assorted mixes, ranging from corn muffin mix to sour cream scone mix and funnel cake mix. One of the things we loved was that the mixes are just the right size for a small family. The corn muffin mix makes six high-rising muffins. The sour cream scone mix makes four. And, the mixes are so complete that all you need to add is water. (A confession: We made our corn muffins with buttermilk, instead.) Many packages have suggestions for additions to the contents (such as shredded cheese and diced jalapenos for the cornbread mix), or ways to repurpose the mixes (using the raspberry muffin batter to make pancakes, for instance, or using the biscuit mix as a basis for yeast rolls). We are looking forward to baking our way through the box.
$22.95 for gift boxes with 12 baking mixes, in assorted, outdoorsmen and Southerner selections. Available at weisenberger.com.
Country bacon
In 1909, the Broadbent family began producing country hams and dry-cured bacon on their family farm in Cadiz, Kentucky. Ninety years later, Ronny and Beth Drennan purchased the company, and in 2008, having outgrown the facility on the farm, they moved the business to Kuttawa, Kentucky, just a bit north of the Tennessee state line. The Drennans continue to produce country ham, bacon and sausage in the manner of the Broadbents, and they keep winning awards, including grand champion at the Kentucky State Fair in 2021 and the prestigious Good Food Award in 2022. We tried their classic hickory-smoked country bacon. This is bacon with a serious chew and rich, smoky flavor. The dry cure creates a depth of flavor that’s not possible when bacon is produced quickly, with a wet cure.
$38.90 for four 14-ounce packages. Available at broadbenthams.com.
Modjeskas
Modjeskas are 1½-inch squares of pillowy marshmallow, dipped in creamy caramel, and hand-wrapped by the confectioners at Bauer Candy in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, just west of Lexington. We love the story of how the candy got its name. In the 1880s, confectioner Anton Busath was making caramel-coated marshmallows and presented a box to a Polish actress, Madame Helena Modjeska, when she appeared in Louisville. He asked for, and she granted, permission to name the candy after her. In 1947, the Busath Candies factory was destroyed by fire, and the Busaths asked Bauer Candies, founded in 1889, to take over the name and use it for the caramel-coated marshmallows they already were producing. Bauer Candies still makes modjeskas, and remains family-owned, now under Anna Bauer, great-granddaughter of founder Frederick Bauer. And, now, in addition to the original caramel variety, modjeskas are available in sea-salt caramel and dark chocolate-infused caramel varieties. We couldn’t possibly choose a favorite.
$5.50 per 4-ounce bag. $10.75 per 8-ounce bag. $18 per pound. Available at bauerscandy.com.
