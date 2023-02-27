Stock Up: 3 traditional foods from the Bluegrass State

Country bacon

In 1909, the Broadbent family began producing country hams and dry-cured bacon on their family farm in Cadiz, Kentucky. Ninety years later, Ronny and Beth Drennan purchased the company, and in 2008, having outgrown the facility on the farm, they moved the business to Kuttawa, Kentucky, just a bit north of the Tennessee state line. The Drennans continue to produce country ham, bacon and sausage in the manner of the Broadbents, and they keep winning awards, including grand champion at the Kentucky State Fair in 2021 and the prestigious Good Food Award in 2022. We tried their classic hickory-smoked country bacon. This is bacon with a serious chew and rich, smoky flavor. The dry cure creates a depth of flavor that’s not possible when bacon is produced quickly, with a wet cure.

$38.90 for four 14-ounce packages. Available at broadbenthams.com.

Modjeskas

Modjeskas are 1½-inch squares of pillowy marshmallow, dipped in creamy caramel, and hand-wrapped by the confectioners at Bauer Candy in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, just west of Lexington. We love the story of how the candy got its name. In the 1880s, confectioner Anton Busath was making caramel-coated marshmallows and presented a box to a Polish actress, Madame Helena Modjeska, when she appeared in Louisville. He asked for, and she granted, permission to name the candy after her. In 1947, the Busath Candies factory was destroyed by fire, and the Busaths asked Bauer Candies, founded in 1889, to take over the name and use it for the caramel-coated marshmallows they already were producing. Bauer Candies still makes modjeskas, and remains family-owned, now under Anna Bauer, great-granddaughter of founder Frederick Bauer. And, now, in addition to the original caramel variety, modjeskas are available in sea-salt caramel and dark chocolate-infused caramel varieties. We couldn’t possibly choose a favorite.

$5.50 per 4-ounce bag. $10.75 per 8-ounce bag. $18 per pound. Available at bauerscandy.com.

