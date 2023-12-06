The 2023 Christmas gift guide: 10 budget-friendly gifts for $30 and under

Not all Christmas gifts are meant to carry prices with multiple zeroes at the end. Most lists include some “thank you” or “just thinking of you” gifts that should be budget-friendly, say, $30 or under. Though inexpensive, each present should be rich in thought, whether it’s part of a gift exchange with a colleague, a stocking stuffer or a even gift for yourself. The following 10 ideas include presents that can be worn well past the holiday season, help keep recipients connected while in the cold and even offer a little bit of Zen. Since gifts will need to be wrapped, there’s also a Georgia-based company here that offers hemp-inspired wrapping paper. Whatever you select, each present should be a Claus for celebration.
Lalo hats. Gift various family members with denim-colored, 100 percent cotton twill hats that display an assortment of titles: Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grandpa, Cool Aunt and Fun Uncle. Each hat is great for not-so-perfect hair days and should serve well even as the recipient tries to keep up with the kiddos. $25. meetlalo.com
Lands’ End touch-screen gloves. When outdoors, keep up with important messages like dinner date plans, who’s making the mac and cheese and congratulatory words in the group chat with a pair of EZ Touch Screen Fleece Winter gloves for women. Available in four colors, the anti-pill gloves are designed for wearers to use a thumb and index finger on digital devices. There’s also a men’s version with similar features, though the group chat message may be a bit different. $17.95 each. macys.com
Pure Enrichment sound machine. Quiet time calls for a petite WAVE Mini Zen Soothing Sound Machine that packs plenty of features, including 10 volume settings and six peaceful sounds: meditation, serenity, positivity, tranquility, rejuvenation and euphoric. It weighs less than half a pound and can be used with a micro-USB charging cable or a rechargeable lithium battery that allows up to 48 hours of cordless operation. A storage bag is included, making it convenient for traveling. $29.99. pureenrichment.com
Brass Monkey game. Board game fans with too little time to play can entertain themselves at their leisure with Scrumble Magnetic Fridge Game, a crossword-style game that adheres to refrigerators and other metal surfaces. The objective is to compete — outsmarting yourself or someone else, since the game is suitable for two players — by building words within the day, week or whenever you can. $20. brassmonkeygoods.com
GUND Playset. The cute and interactive five-piece My Little Food Truck Playset features four sensory-stimulating plush toys — taco, burger, boba tea and chef teddy bear. The food items produce sounds such as crinkling or bubbling. The fifth piece, the food truck, doubles as a storage compartment for the other toys and has a convenient handle for little ones to carry. Recommended for newborns and up. $25. gund.com
Sloomoo Institute slime. Stuff a child’s Christmas stocking with colorful, holiday-themed slime. Jars are available in various slimy creations such as Crazy Christmas Tree, Northern Lights, Melted Snowman, Hanukkah Gift and one appropriately called Stocking Stuffer. Each slime features a unique smell: For instance, Melted Snowman is reminiscent of hot cocoa, and Northern Lights smells like taffy. Texture and size vary. $12-$24. sloomooinstitute.com
Mudpuppy Scratch & Sniff Puzzle. This 48-piece puzzle featuring a Christmas corgi wrapped in festive lights emits an evergreen scent when scratched. This is one stocking stuffer that passes the smell test. $8.99. walmart.com
La Tourangelle oils. A three-bottle set of artisan oils in roasted walnut, toasted sesame and avocado can be used for more than just cooking. Mix the oil with other ingredients to create a clay face mask and sugar scrub. Head to the company’s website for recipes — both edible and rub-able. $29.99. latourangelle.com
Vahdam India teapot. Easily brew two or three cups of tea at a time in the Gleam Porcelain Teapot. The dishwasher-safe teapot boasts an extra-fine stainless-steel infuser, perfect for brewing loose tea leaves. (Note that it’s not intended for the stovetop or microwave.) Looking to give a little more? The company also sells tea, and there several flavors available under $10. $25.99. vahdam.com
The Georgia Hemp Co. wrapping paper. Wrap things up with a festive three-pack of hemp-themed matte-finished gift-wrapping paper. The Christmas tree design, topped with a universal hemp icon, reads “A Merry Little Hempmas.” Ho, ho, ho! $9. thegeorgiahempcompany.com
