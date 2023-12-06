The 2023 Christmas gift guide: 10 budget-friendly gifts for $30 and under

Lands’ End touch-screen gloves. When outdoors, keep up with important messages like dinner date plans, who’s making the mac and cheese and congratulatory words in the group chat with a pair of EZ Touch Screen Fleece Winter gloves for women. Available in four colors, the anti-pill gloves are designed for wearers to use a thumb and index finger on digital devices. There’s also a men’s version with similar features, though the group chat message may be a bit different. $17.95 each. macys.com

Pure Enrichment sound machine. Quiet time calls for a petite WAVE Mini Zen Soothing Sound Machine that packs plenty of features, including 10 volume settings and six peaceful sounds: meditation, serenity, positivity, tranquility, rejuvenation and euphoric. It weighs less than half a pound and can be used with a micro-USB charging cable or a rechargeable lithium battery that allows up to 48 hours of cordless operation. A storage bag is included, making it convenient for traveling. $29.99. pureenrichment.com

Brass Monkey game. Board game fans with too little time to play can entertain themselves at their leisure with Scrumble Magnetic Fridge Game, a crossword-style game that adheres to refrigerators and other metal surfaces. The objective is to compete — outsmarting yourself or someone else, since the game is suitable for two players — by building words within the day, week or whenever you can. $20. brassmonkeygoods.com

GUND Playset. The cute and interactive five-piece My Little Food Truck Playset features four sensory-stimulating plush toys — taco, burger, boba tea and chef teddy bear. The food items produce sounds such as crinkling or bubbling. The fifth piece, the food truck, doubles as a storage compartment for the other toys and has a convenient handle for little ones to carry. Recommended for newborns and up. $25. gund.com

Sloomoo Institute slime. Stuff a child’s Christmas stocking with colorful, holiday-themed slime. Jars are available in various slimy creations such as Crazy Christmas Tree, Northern Lights, Melted Snowman, Hanukkah Gift and one appropriately called Stocking Stuffer. Each slime features a unique smell: For instance, Melted Snowman is reminiscent of hot cocoa, and Northern Lights smells like taffy. Texture and size vary. $12-$24. sloomooinstitute.com

Mudpuppy Scratch & Sniff Puzzle. This 48-piece puzzle featuring a Christmas corgi wrapped in festive lights emits an evergreen scent when scratched. This is one stocking stuffer that passes the smell test. $8.99. walmart.com

La Tourangelle oils. A three-bottle set of artisan oils in roasted walnut, toasted sesame and avocado can be used for more than just cooking. Mix the oil with other ingredients to create a clay face mask and sugar scrub. Head to the company’s website for recipes — both edible and rub-able. $29.99. latourangelle.com

Vahdam India teapot. Easily brew two or three cups of tea at a time in the Gleam Porcelain Teapot. The dishwasher-safe teapot boasts an extra-fine stainless-steel infuser, perfect for brewing loose tea leaves. (Note that it’s not intended for the stovetop or microwave.) Looking to give a little more? The company also sells tea, and there several flavors available under $10. $25.99. vahdam.com

The Georgia Hemp Co. wrapping paper. Wrap things up with a festive three-pack of hemp-themed matte-finished gift-wrapping paper. The Christmas tree design, topped with a universal hemp icon, reads “A Merry Little Hempmas.” Ho, ho, ho! $9. thegeorgiahempcompany.com