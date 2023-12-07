The 2023 Christmas gift guide: 9 Christmas gifts to keep you warm and cozy

Francis Valentine leather gloves. Her hands can be warm all winter in a pair of stylish Luisa Asterisk lined leather gloves. The three-dot embroidery detail is reminiscent of snowflakes and offers an elevated look. They are also available in four colors in sizes small, medium and large. $168. 3006 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. 404-748-9048, francesvalentine.com.

etúHOME mug set. Drink your way to warmth with this utensil and mug bundle that includes a ceramic mug, honey dripper, lemon creamer and salt/sugar spoon set. The unique design, handcrafted from European clay and embossed with the etúHOME logo, features all the accoutrement for enjoying your ideal cup of hot chocolate, tea, coffee, soup and more. $30-$48. 3400 Around Lenox Road NE. 470-592-3126, etuhome.com.

The Mozy thermal wrap. You know what rhymes with Mozy? Cozy. That’s the perfect word for this lower-body, hands-free lightweight thermal wrap that looks like a long skirt or blanket but offers warmth and practicality thanks to its comfy fleece interior; large pockets for mobile phones, drinks, other cold weather accessories; and more. The adjustable hook and loop closure makes it easy to put on or take off should you become heated — because the Mozy warmed you up or your kid’s football team is behind in a game. If anything spills on this wrap, don’t worry since it’s machine washable. $99. getthemozy.com.

Minnetonka footwear. Whether she’s heading to a snowy mountain for a day of play or meeting her favorite friends for dinner on a cold winter evening, a pair of pile-lined Minnetonka boots accented with faux fur, braided suede tie and padded removable insoles can keep her feet warm and ensemble haute. The upper portion of the boots are water resistant and deep-treaded soles make it easy to wear in various weather conditions. For men, a pair of cushiony, lined moccasins designed with dual indoor and outdoor soles — you know, for checking the mail, taking out the garbage or making quick grocery store runs — can help keep his feet warm and ready to go. Women’s boots, $94.95; men’s moccasins, $54.95. minnetonkamoccasin.com.

City Threads long johns. A two-piece top and bottom set of thermal long johns provides extra warmth on the coldest of days but is also comfortable when lounging at home. The kid’s version is available in more than 30 colors and sizes 3-6 months to 16 years, perfect for stacking up enough pairs for the season. Make it a family affair since the long johns are also available in adult sizes. Kids, $19.99-$34.99. citythreads.com.

Chateau Elan Winery and Resort. Plan to spend a few days snuggled next to your significant other at this luxury resort located approximately 45 minutes from Midtown Atlanta. Couples can make reservations for special packages like the overnight Elan Escape which includes a $200 dining credit and a voucher for a bottle of wine; Sleep and Savor featuring $50 dining credit; or Stay More, Save More which offers up to 30 percent off a stay of four nights. When it’s time to leave the room, activities such as painting classes, charcuterie workshops, fireside s’mores, biking and much more keep lovers entertained. Prices vary. 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton. 678-425-0900, chateauelan.com.

Pacas stripe blanket. Like the brand name implies, this hypoallergenic and sustainable ombre stripe throw blanket is made with soft Peruvian 100 baby alpaca wool. Keep it nearby for days that call for curling up in a favorite chair or couch. Alternatively, play superhero and pretend it’s a cape; kids of all ages are sure to get a giggle out of Blanket Mom or Dad. $150. pacas.com.

Pirani insulated tumbler. Take drinks to-go in a stainless steel 16 oz. insulated, stackable tumbler that may seem similar to a popular red disposable cup. Available in eight colors, the tumbler can keep beverages hot up to six hours or cold up to 12, making it practical for use year-round. $25.95. pirani.life.

Uncommon Goods desk chair wrap. This wearable fleece throw is specially designed with “arms” to help make work — whether from home or an office — a toasty affair. Toss it over a desk chair or wear as a throw, then button it up for a polished look, at least from the midsection up. $120. uncommongoods.com.