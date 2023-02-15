X
Dark Mode Toggle

RECIPE: A frittata gets the breakfast sandwich treatment

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Kate Williams / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Next time you want to serve breakfast for dinner, consider a frittata with all of the flavors of a breakfast sandwich. A frittata is far simpler to prepare than fried eggs to order, and it’s fun to play around with sweet and savory mix-ins.

I prefer to start my frittatas on the stovetop, where I can gently cook the eggs about halfway through before transferring the whole thing to the oven. This process evens out the heat coming from the bottom of the warm pan, preventing the frittata from cooking unevenly. It also makes it easy to incorporate cooked elements in the frittata without needing to let them cool before adding them to the eggs.

Instead of seasoning the eggs simply with salt, I like to use everything bagel seasoning mix; it not only adds salinity, but also the fragrance of dried onion and garlic along with nutty crunch from sesame and poppy seeds. Red onion, added both lightly sauteed and raw at serving time, adds a bit of sweetness and heat. For a tangy, cheesy element, I like to stir in dollops of cream cheese to the egg before cooking, as well as adding a bit more on top right before serving. And for a final touch, I top the frittata with strips of smoked salmon right before popping it in the oven. It’ll cook lightly, melding with the egg, but if you prefer, you can always add it to the frittata without cooking along with the raw onion and cream cheese.

ExploreMore easy weeknight dinner recipes

Breakfast Sandwich Frittata

View Recipe
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Hot-button social issues wake up sleepy legislative session4h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Republican bill opens new front in culture war over Georgia schools
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Legislative committee approves bill to audit homelessness funds
21h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb school board selects architect for new Dresden Elementary
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb school board selects architect for new Dresden Elementary
19h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb County distributes $98M in federal funds to community services
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Recipe: Make Persian Basket Kitchen & Bar’s Torshi
38m ago
Beer Town: February is the month for strong beers
1h ago
Stock Up: Treats from 3 metro Atlanta cookie bakers
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Speaker backs bill to strengthen tenant rights
17h ago
How Braves spring training complex was restored after hurricane damage from Ian
3h ago
What’s filming in Georgia in February 2023?
4h ago
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top