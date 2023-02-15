RECIPE: A frittata gets the breakfast sandwich treatment

I prefer to start my frittatas on the stovetop, where I can gently cook the eggs about halfway through before transferring the whole thing to the oven. This process evens out the heat coming from the bottom of the warm pan, preventing the frittata from cooking unevenly. It also makes it easy to incorporate cooked elements in the frittata without needing to let them cool before adding them to the eggs.

Instead of seasoning the eggs simply with salt, I like to use everything bagel seasoning mix; it not only adds salinity, but also the fragrance of dried onion and garlic along with nutty crunch from sesame and poppy seeds. Red onion, added both lightly sauteed and raw at serving time, adds a bit of sweetness and heat. For a tangy, cheesy element, I like to stir in dollops of cream cheese to the egg before cooking, as well as adding a bit more on top right before serving. And for a final touch, I top the frittata with strips of smoked salmon right before popping it in the oven. It’ll cook lightly, melding with the egg, but if you prefer, you can always add it to the frittata without cooking along with the raw onion and cream cheese.