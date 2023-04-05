Cookbook review: A food custom that leaves nothing to waste

The thought of making it myself hadn’t occurred to me until Homa Dashtaki made an environmental case for doing so in “Yogurt and Whey: Recipes of an Iranian Immigrant Life” (Norton, $40). Here she points out that whey, the acidic watery residue that’s strained out of yogurt to thicken it, is treated as a waste product and, if it seeps into waterways, can kill fish by robbing them of oxygen.

Yet ironically, she notes, that leftover liquid is highly nutritious and endlessly versatile — in pickles, marinades, soups, breads, drinks, you name it.