Cookbook review: Bar bites and thirst-quenchers with a Mexican accent

Cocktails such as the Juan Collins and Nacho Dirty Martini reference Trejo’s Mexican upbringing and unabating love for his home city. Having been sober for 50-plus years, he gives equal billing to grown-up booze-free drinks such as Papaya and Cilantro Agua Fresca and Grapefruit Expectations spiked with Black Pepper-Agave Syrup.

The book’s second half covers the makings for a full fiesta: salsas, cheese dip, nachos, empanadas, tacos, glorified burgers and hot dogs, and more. I invited neighbors over to try two of his tostada renditions: one with shrimp and avocado; the other with chicken tinga ( shredded chicken simmered with tomato sauce and chipotle). I set out sauces and garnishes and poured drinks.

And as we dug into this quickly assembled, flavor-packed spread around my patio table, I got what Trejo means by “cantina.”

Susan Puckett is a cookbook author and former food editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow her at susanpuckett.com.

