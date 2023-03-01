Cookbook review: meatless, flavor-packed, and easy on the carbs

When a routine physical revealed that her blood sugar levels were in the pre-diabetes range, she took action. She began to follow a low-carb Mediterranean-style diet and started developing wholesome versions of the high-carb foods she’d previously enjoyed. With her new eating habits came better health and energy levels, and she’s figured out how to make it an enjoyable, sustainable way of life. She shares her strategies on her website, www.v8well.com, and in “The Vegetarian Reset: 75 Low-Carb, Plant-Forward Recipes from Around the World” (The Collective Book Studio, $35).

Viswanath’s upbringing in a family of adventurous cooks and eaters in Bangalore, India, informs her perspective. After moving to New York to pursue a finance career on Wall Street, she and her husband became avid restaurant-goers both around the city and on frequent travels abroad. She took notes at each outing and experimented in her tiny Manhattan kitchen to recreate her favorite plant-based discoveries.