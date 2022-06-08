Cookbook review: The taste of liberation

In 2016, an 89-year-old retired educator named Opal Lee walked from her home in Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington to lobby for designating this milestone event a federal holiday. With Black Lives Matter protests roiling the country, and the public becoming more aware of Juneteenth’s significance, her vision finally came to be.

Now, just in time for its second official anniversary, Nicole A. Taylor brings us “Watermelon and Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations” (Simon & Schuster, $29.99), drawing from a decade of personal experiences observing the holiday.