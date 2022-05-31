Stock Up: 3 products to celebrate Black women chefs

Peach cobbler

Maia Harrell opened Decatur-based Lord of the Pies in April 2020 to share her love of all things enclosed in a crust. If it needs a crust, she said, she will bake it. Her regular offerings are sweet pies, including peanut butter, brown butter bourbon pecan and key lime, as well as cobblers and fruit crumbles. Her savory offerings include barbecue chicken and buffalo chicken hand pies, leek and potato galettes and savory tomato pies. We decided to try the peach cobbler, a summer classic. Her individual-size cobbler is in a 4-inch-by-5-inch foil pan. It might be enough to feed two, but we didn’t want to share. The pan is filled with peaches simmered in bourbon and spices (we taste nutmeg!), and then the filling is topped with an all-butter pie crust. The pies come refrigerated, with directions for heating, or for freezing, if you want to stock up. Options include vegan and gluten-free.

$10 per peach cobbler. Other pies include hand pies for $6, mini 4-inch pies for $7 and 9-inch pies for $32. Available at the Decatur, Oakhurst, Ponce City Market and Virginia-Highland farmers markets, and at lord-of-the-pies.com for pickup at a farmers market or at the commercial kitchen in Decatur. Local delivery and nationwide shipping available.

Thick as Thieves pecan pie ice cream

Classic pecan pie turned into ice cream? Yes, please. If you’re the type who enjoys pie a la mode, this is the ice cream for you. Spoon your way through the crystallized brown sugar and caramel at the top of your pint, all the way down to the creamy butter pecan ice cream. Along the way, you’ll enjoy praline pecans, pie crust chunks and caramel swirls. It’s the best of pie and ice cream, all in one container. That’s the specialty of chef Liz Rogers, who created this line of what she calls two-in-one desserts, pairing pastries with artisan-made ice cream. Pecan pie is one of seven flavors; others include caramel pound cake, red velvet cheesecake and sweet potato pie.

$5.99 per 16-ounce container. Available at Kroger, Target and Walmart, or at socreamalicious.com.

