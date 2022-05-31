Stock Up: 3 products to celebrate Black women chefs

For your summer meals, consider serving some punch, as well as a couple of Southern treats, all made by Black women.
Juneteenth Jubilee punch mix
Red foods are a traditional part of a Juneteenth celebration, particularly red drinks made with hibiscus, an okra relative that was brought to America by enslaved Africans. Atlanta chef Jennifer Hill Booker has created a bright red lemonade mix that is perfect for picnics, barbecues and your Juneteenth celebration. This mix of hibiscus, lemon, sugar and honey is part of Hill’s growing Your Resident Gourmet Cooks line of seasoning mixes, sprinkles and sugars. To make an individual serving, mix three scoops of punch mix with 1 cup of water and stir, then serve over ice with a slice of lemon to garnish. Or, you can make a pitcher of punch by mixing a half cup of punch mix with 6 cups of water. You can mix it with sparkling water for a spritzer, or make a refreshing batch cocktail by mixing 6 cups of water with three-quarters of a cup of punch mix and 2 cups of your favorite rum.
$15.50 per 13-ounce container. Available at the Let’s Talk Womxn booth at Freedom Farmers Market every third Saturday of the month, or at chefjenniferhillbooker.com.
Credit: Noelle Lucas
Credit: Noelle Lucas
Peach cobbler
Maia Harrell opened Decatur-based Lord of the Pies in April 2020 to share her love of all things enclosed in a crust. If it needs a crust, she said, she will bake it. Her regular offerings are sweet pies, including peanut butter, brown butter bourbon pecan and key lime, as well as cobblers and fruit crumbles. Her savory offerings include barbecue chicken and buffalo chicken hand pies, leek and potato galettes and savory tomato pies. We decided to try the peach cobbler, a summer classic. Her individual-size cobbler is in a 4-inch-by-5-inch foil pan. It might be enough to feed two, but we didn’t want to share. The pan is filled with peaches simmered in bourbon and spices (we taste nutmeg!), and then the filling is topped with an all-butter pie crust. The pies come refrigerated, with directions for heating, or for freezing, if you want to stock up. Options include vegan and gluten-free.
$10 per peach cobbler. Other pies include hand pies for $6, mini 4-inch pies for $7 and 9-inch pies for $32. Available at the Decatur, Oakhurst, Ponce City Market and Virginia-Highland farmers markets, and at lord-of-the-pies.com for pickup at a farmers market or at the commercial kitchen in Decatur. Local delivery and nationwide shipping available.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Thick as Thieves pecan pie ice cream
Classic pecan pie turned into ice cream? Yes, please. If you’re the type who enjoys pie a la mode, this is the ice cream for you. Spoon your way through the crystallized brown sugar and caramel at the top of your pint, all the way down to the creamy butter pecan ice cream. Along the way, you’ll enjoy praline pecans, pie crust chunks and caramel swirls. It’s the best of pie and ice cream, all in one container. That’s the specialty of chef Liz Rogers, who created this line of what she calls two-in-one desserts, pairing pastries with artisan-made ice cream. Pecan pie is one of seven flavors; others include caramel pound cake, red velvet cheesecake and sweet potato pie.
$5.99 per 16-ounce container. Available at Kroger, Target and Walmart, or at socreamalicious.com.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author