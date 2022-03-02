Cookbook review: The best-laid plans for egg-centric cooking

Lisa Steele is not a trained chef, but her repertoire of egg dishes easily surpasses that culinary school standard. Not only does she know how to make a popover pop and a souffle rise but also she can grill eggs alongside burgers, freeze eggs in and out of the shell, and cure the yolks in salt and sugar for grating like cheese.

Explore More cookbook reviews

Her laboratory for experimenting is the kitchen of Maine farmhouse she shares with her husband, various pets, and a mixed flock of chickens, ducks and geese who keep her well-stocked with her favorite ingredient.