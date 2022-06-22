Cookbook review: Prescription for nourishing body and mind

Dr. Gary Deng goes far beyond the boilerplate tips of cutting out sweets and lightening up on salt. As Medical Director of Integrative Medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, Deng has pioneered a nutrition-based program that melds evidence-based science with Eastern and Western holistic philosophies of self-care. He’s also an enthusiastic cook who prepares creative meals based on those principles for his family almost daily.

Now he’s written ”The Wellness Principles: Cooking for a Healthy Life” (Phaidon, $39.95), where he lays out his upbeat, flavor-forward approach to health with streamlined, user-friendly recipes for every meal.